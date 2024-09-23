"Will Decide Soon Whether To Contest Alone Or With An Alliance": LJP (RV) President Chirag Paswan On Jharkhand Polls

Ranchi: Union Minister and National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan said on Monday that the party will be deciding soon whether they want to contest Jharkhand Assembly elections with an alliance or independently.

Chirag Paswan said that the party has been working to strengthen its organisational capacity and will be organising various events for the upcoming elections in Jharkhand.

LJP (RV) President Chirag Paswan On Jharkhand Polls (Video: ETV Bharat)

When asked about comments made by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said, "The elections will reveal everyone’s standing. For now, we are preparing to contest the elections with full strength."

Paswan expressed concern over the controversy regarding the Tirupati temple prasad, describing it as an issue connected to the faith of millions. “This cannot be tolerated. The government assures that those responsible will face the strictest punishment to prevent future incidents,” he said.

Paswan also condemned the controversial remarks made by a Jharkhand MLA against the people of Bihar, stating, "It is not right to use such indecent language. 20-22 years ago, Bihar and Jharkhand were one state. Our Constitution allows every citizen to live, work, and function anywhere in the country. Those who prioritise casteism, communalism, and regionalism use such divisive language.”

Before departing for Latehar, Paswan attended a meeting at the LJP (RV) state office. The meeting was attended by state president Virendra Pradhan, party state in-charge and Jamui MP Arun Bharti, and co-in-charge and MP Rajesh Verma.

Jharkhand is set to witness an election to the 81-member legislative assembly later this year as the current government's tenure ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates.

