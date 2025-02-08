Will BJP Govt In Delhi Continue With AAP Freebies? Here Is What Experts Say

New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returning to power in Delhi after 27 years, many residents of the national capital are left wondering if the party will uphold the freebies introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Free electricity, water, and various welfare schemes have been central to AAP’s governance, and their future under a BJP-led administration is unclear.

BJP’s Official Stand on Freebies

In its Sankalp Patra for the Delhi Assembly Elections, the BJP committed to not discontinuing existing welfare schemes. Additionally, it promised to roll out new welfare programs designed to benefit various segments of society.

The first cabinet meeting under a BJP-led government in Delhi is anticipated to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with the state government adding another Rs 5 lakh coverage for low-income families.

What Do Experts Say?

Experts suggest that the BJP will need to strike a balance between populist measures and financial sustainability. Senior Congress leader Udit Raj believes that the BJP will retain some of the existing freebies while introducing new welfare measures of its own. “Now it has become a compulsion for all political parties. The trend set by AAP in Delhi was dangerous, yet people continued to vote based on freebies. BJP will likely maintain the welfare regime while pushing its own agenda," Raj said

However, he also warned that governance should not be solely based on freebies and called for a broader focus on employment, communal harmony, and empowerment of marginalized communities.

Political expert and journalist Nawal Kishor Singh opined that it would be difficult for the BJP to withdraw AAP’s welfare schemes. “If people have been receiving benefits for 5-10 years, it becomes a part of their lifestyle. BJP criticizes freebies, but it has also distributed similar benefits, such as direct cash transfers to farmers. They will likely continue AAP’s initiatives while adding their own," he said.

Jagdish Mamgain noted that the BJP had promised even more benefits during its campaign, such as increasing free electricity from 200 to 300 units. However, he pointed out that implementation would depend on two factors: the new Chief Minister’s vision and whether the central government provides financial backing. “Now that BJP is forming the government, it has to figure out where the money will come from,” he added.

The upcoming months will be critical in assessing whether the BJP fulfils its electoral commitments and how it navigates public expectations regarding welfare policies in Delhi.

BJP’s Promised Welfare Measures

While BJP has assured the continuation of existing schemes, it has also outlined several new initiatives. They include: