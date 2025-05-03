Wildlife Enthusiasts Want Leopard Safaris in Mukundra Reserve and Chambal Sanctuary

Kota: While the number of tigers in the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Hadauti may be stuck at three, the forest has been witnessing a consistent increase in the leopard population. At present, it is home to around 100 leopards. This has led to the wildlife enthusiasts seeking that the place be opened to tourists as a leopard safari. They feel that a leopard safari can also be started in the Chambal Gharial Sanctuary in Kota.

The enthusiasts believe that the sighting of leopards by the visitors will enhance the image of the Reserve, where there are very few tigers left. They want leopard safaris on the lines of Jawai in Pali, Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand and Jhalana in Jaipur.

The Reserve's Field Director, SR Jat, although no tiger-leopard conflict has been witnessed till now, as leopards keep a safe distance from the tiger habitat. "Leopards are known to hide when they see a tiger on the prowl," he said.

They normally hunt during the night and hide during the day. This prevents a conflict with the tigers. It is felt that the increase in the leopard population in the area can be on account of the enhanced security provided to the wildlife. Leopards are found between the Borabas and Gagron areas of Jhalawar. They are also present in Dara, Rawtha, Kolipura, Jawahar Sagar, Selzar and the adjoining areas.

Besides the security, there is ample prey available to them for hunting. The prey includes rabbits, monkeys, wild boars, squirrels, goats, calves and birds. Wildlife researcher Urvashi Sharma said that she has been able to click photographs and record videos of many leopards in the ravines of Chambal, where they can be easily seen.

They prefer the ravines in summer, while they like to bask in the sun in the open during the winter months. They climb up the rocks during the rain. She disclosed that these wild cats are present in large numbers on both sides of the Chambal River from Kota to Rawatbhata.

“A leopard was seen near the hanging bridge. A little beyond, there was a family of four visible near Garadia. They can be seen beyond this place as well," she related.

Wildlife lover Banwari Yaduvanshi said the Chambal Gharial Sanctuary is located on the periphery of the Mukundra Reserve. Here, too, a large number of leopards can be seen on both sides of the river. Leopard sightings have been common over the last six months.

"There are more than 50 leopards in the Sanctuary itself, while there are 100 in the Mukundra Reserve," he said, adding that this area should be opened for the tourists. "If the jungle safari starts from Nayagaon area, the tourists will see a large number of leopards till Garadia," he added.