Wildlife Conservationist Radheshyam Bishnoi Among 4 Dead As Camper Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Lathi

Jaisalmer: Four people, including wildlife conservationist Radheshyam Bishnoi and a forest department staff, died in a tragic accident when the camper they were travelling in collided with a truck in Lathi Police Station limits near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday night, police said.

The collision was so severe that the camper vehicle was badly damaged, and the passengers were trapped inside. According to the Lathi police station in-charge Rajendra Khadav, as soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. They took out the bodies from the damaged camper with the help of a crane. All the deceased were taken to the Pokhran Hospital by ambulance.

Apart from Radheshyam Bishnoi, the deceased included his companions Bagduram Vishnoi, Kawaraj Singh Bhadaria and a forest department staff Surendra Chaudhary. They were going to the forest after getting information about deer hunting.

Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati and Pokaran MLA Mahant Pratap Puri expressed their anguish over the accident. Radheshyam Bishnoi, a noted wildlife conservationist, has received many accolades from the district administration and wildlife organisations for his contributions in the field. There was a wave of mourning among his companions and environmental lovers on his demise.