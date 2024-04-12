Wild Elephant Slips Into Well in Kerala's Ernakulam, Rescue Op Underway

Kothamangalam (Ernakulam): In a heartening development, a wild elephant which fell into a well at Kottappady area of Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala is being rescued by the rescuers, officials said on Friday April 12.

The rescue operation is being conducted by a joint team of the forest department and the police after the wild tusker fell into a well inside a private rubber plantation in the area. An official associated with the rescue operation said that the elephant is believed to have slipped into a private well in Kottappady around midnight.

After hearing a noise, the locals came to the spot and saw the elephant in the well. The locals immediately informed the forest department and the police after which a joint team of Forest Department and the local police rushed to the spot to rescue the tusker. Efforts are being taken to save the animal by cordoning the area as the well does not have sidewalls.

Locals demanded that the rescuers should rescue the elephant by tranquillising it so that it does not hurt anyone. Locals also lodged a protest over the frequent sighting of the wild tuskers in the residential areas which poses a threat to the local human population.

Pertinently, a female elephant, suspected to have been hit by a train, was found injured in an area adjacent to the forest in Palakkad district of Kerala on Thursday. Following the incident, the Forest department officials on Friday April 12 registered a case against an unidentified loco pilot in connection with the incident.