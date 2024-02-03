Wild Elephant Dies in Karnataka's Bandipur After Being Caught in Kerala's Mananthavadi

Kozhikkode: Thanneer Komban, the wild elephant, which was caught in Kerala's Mananthavadi, died on Saturday in Karnataka's Bandipur tiger reserve area. Following this, AK Saseendran, the Kerala Minister for Forests and Wild Life Protection, said that a high-level committee will investigate the death of the elephant, and both states will jointly conduct the post-mortem.

The Forest Minister also said that a five-member expert committee, including members from different sectors, including vigilance, veterinary science, animal welfare NGOs, and a legal expert, will evaluate the sequence of events that led to the wild elephant's death. It is assumed that the elephant might have been dehydrated, leading to a heart attack. The forest department officials, who arrived from Karnataka on Friday, also confirmed that the elephant sustained injuries in its leg.

Meanwhile, the forest official said they received permission to tranquillize the elephant only at around 2 pm, more than eight hours after it strayed into Kerala's Mananthavady town. Subsequently, it took four more hours to locate the elephant as it kept moving around the banana plantations near the town. The first dose of the tranquillizer was administered at 5.30 pm on Friday, and then the second dose was administered at 5.40 pm, which hit its left leg.

Another dose was supposed to be shot at around 6.30 pm. However, the elephant was loaded onto the truck with the help of two Kumki (trained) elephants at around 10 pm and then it was released into the Bandipur Forest area around 2:30 am on Saturday.

