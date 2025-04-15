Two Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Kerala, Three Deaths In 48 Hours

Thrissur: In a yet another fatal wild elephant attack in Kerala's Thrissur district, two persons were killed in Athirappilly on Monday night. The bodies were recovered this morning during a search operation.

The incident occurred in Vanchikkadav near Athirappilly waterfall when the victims, Ambika and Satheesh, were out in the forest to collect forest produces.

Accompanied by two others, the victims, who were natives of Vazhachal, had set up a temporary shed in the forest to rest during the night. When the wild elephant approached, the group got scattered and fled in panic. While two managed to escape, Satheesh and Ambika, went missing. A search operation was launched for them and both were found dead this morning.

Forest department officials said a group was camping in the area to collect honey and two bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning.

A similar incident was reported in Athirappilly on Sunday night, where a wild elephant claimed the life of a Sebastian (20) from Adhithotti village. He and his friends had gone to the forest to collect forest produces when they were attacked by a wild elephant. Sebastian fell victim while the others managed to save their lives.

The spate of deaths has sparked protests among locals, who demanded an urgent intervention from authorities.