ETV Bharat / state

Wild Animals Under Threat Of Poaching In Telangana Amid Lapses In ‘Catch The Trap’ Initiative

Kothagudem: Wild animals are facing a serious threat across Telangana due to rampant poaching. Species such as deer, wild boars, mountain goats, and rabbits are among those frequently targeted by poachers.

The worst affected districts are Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Khammam, with locals attributing the surge in illegal hunting to lapses in the 'Catch the Trap' anti-poaching drive.

“Some people have turned poaching into a means of livelihood. And despite stringent laws under the Wildlife Protection Act, enforcement remains weak on the ground,” said a local.

A recent incident in the Warangal district puts a spotlight on the grave situation. An accident near Pakala Cheruvu in Khanapuram Mandal involving an auto-rickshaw and an RTC bus exposed the poachers' attempt to smuggle wildlife animals' meat, as the bus driver and conductor found wild boar meat and a dead mountain goat inside the auto-rickshaw, after which the four occupants fled the scene.

Similarly, poachers caught a honey badger in the Mulugu district, but it was saved by the forest officials, who spotted the trap in time. They rescued the animal and released it into a sanctuary.