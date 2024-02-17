Kerala's Wayanad on Boil After Man Killed in Elephant Attack

Wayanad (Kerala): The district-wide hartal called by the ruling LDF, opposition UDF and BJP to seek permanent solutions to the man-animal conflicts in Kerala's Wayanad turned violent in Pulpally on Saturday with protesters damaging a Forest department vehicle and tying atop it a cow that was killed in a suspected tiger attack earlier in the day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a direction to convene a high-level meeting under the aegis of ministers to discuss issues related to frequent man-animal conflicts in Wayanad district. Despite blocking the road to other parts of the state, the locals at Pulpally stopped a forest department vehicle and an angry mob damaged the vehicle. They tore away the soft top of the jeep and punctured the tyre.

People had gathered at Pulpally in large numbers with the body of Paul, an eco tourism guide of the forest department who died after being attacked by a wild tusker near Kuruva island on Friday. The protesters also placed a wreath on the forest department's vehicle alleging that the officials were unable to protect the life and property of the people.

Later, a section of protesters brought the carcass of a cow killed in a tiger attack earlier in the day, on a tractor and tied it to the bonnet of the Forest Department vehicle. The CM intervened in the matter in the wake of intense protests staged by local people seeking solutions to address frequent attacks by stray wild animals in human settlements in the high range district.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments remained closed while vehicles kept off the roads today across Wayanad districts in view of the hartal call. Last week, Aji (42) was trampled to death by an elephant in the Mananthavady area of the district triggering massive protests in Wayanad. Attacks on livestock and humans are frequently being reported from Wayanad recently.

