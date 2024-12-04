Wife’s Wit Saves Husband From ‘Digital Arrest’ In Telangana

Sangareddy: A cyber-fraud attempt to target a man was thwarted by the victim's wife in Zaheerabad town here in Telangana. The quick instinct of the woman, who works at a private company, saved her husband from falling victim to a “digital arrest” scam.

It is learnt that the 50-year-old victim received an anonymous call from a man posing as “Akash Sharma,” a supposed government bank officer. The caller accused the victim of financial irregularities involving Rs 1.68 lakh from his bank account in Mumbai. The caller warned the victim of imminent questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police.

Impersonating as “Mumbai SP Pradeep”, the victim was then video-called by another fraudster who instructed him to lock the doors, remain seated and call his wife while interrogating him for over half an hour.

Clever move by the wife

Sensing danger, the victim’s wife discreetly slipped out through another door and dialed the police helpline (Dial-100). Sub-Inspector (SI) Kashinath quickly dispatched cybercrime specialist Rashid and his team to the scene. The team arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

Fraudsters Flee

Realizing the police were involved, the fraudsters continued speaking without showing their faces but abruptly ended the call when the victim, under police guidance, tried to gather more information.

Police Issue Warning

SI Kashinath urged the public to stay alert and avoid engaging with unknown callers claiming to be officials. He emphasized that no enforcement agency conducts “digital arrests” over the phone or video calls and advised reporting any suspicious activity immediately. Meanwhile, Police have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators behind the scam.