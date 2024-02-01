Wife Kept under House Arrest for 12 Years by Her Husband Rescued

Mysore (Karnataka): An inhuman incident unfolded in Karnataka's Matakere where a husband allegedly kept his wife under house arrest for 12 years on suspicion of her character in Mysuru district, police said on Thursday.

The accused husband identified as Sunalaya kept his wife inside a room by locking three locks on the door, they added.

On receiving the information about the incident, lawyer Siddappaji, officials of the consolation centre, Assistant Sub Inspector Subhan and a team of police officials broke the door lock where the woman was kept and conducted an inspection.

Later, the victim and her children were rescued by the team. The police have sheltered the woman at her mother's home.

"My husband locked me up and did not allow me to talk to my children freely. He would repeatedly slap me for no reason. Everyone in the village is scared of him. He wouldn't allow my children to be with me until he came home late at night. I had to give them food through the small window," the victim claimed.

It is understood that the HD Kote police have taken the accused into custody and are interrogating him.

The victim is the third wife of the accused Sunalaya. He has two children. It is also understood that the first two wives were fed up with his harassment and separated from him.

Police sources said that all the windows were closed and the victim was not allowed to talk to anyone outside.