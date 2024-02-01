Loading...

Wife Kept under House Arrest for 12 Years by Her Husband Rescued

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

Wife Who Kept Under House Arrest 12 years by her husband, recued

Accused husband Sunalaya kept his wife under house arrest for 12 years as he doubted her character in Matakere village of Karnataka. The first two wives had left the accused as he used to torture them in the same way.

Mysore (Karnataka): An inhuman incident unfolded in Karnataka's Matakere where a husband allegedly kept his wife under house arrest for 12 years on suspicion of her character in Mysuru district, police said on Thursday.

The accused husband identified as Sunalaya kept his wife inside a room by locking three locks on the door, they added.

On receiving the information about the incident, lawyer Siddappaji, officials of the consolation centre, Assistant Sub Inspector Subhan and a team of police officials broke the door lock where the woman was kept and conducted an inspection.

Later, the victim and her children were rescued by the team. The police have sheltered the woman at her mother's home.

"My husband locked me up and did not allow me to talk to my children freely. He would repeatedly slap me for no reason. Everyone in the village is scared of him. He wouldn't allow my children to be with me until he came home late at night. I had to give them food through the small window," the victim claimed.

It is understood that the HD Kote police have taken the accused into custody and are interrogating him.

The victim is the third wife of the accused Sunalaya. He has two children. It is also understood that the first two wives were fed up with his harassment and separated from him.

Police sources said that all the windows were closed and the victim was not allowed to talk to anyone outside.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Haryana: Man allegedly pulls out wife's fingernails for dowry; case registered
  2. Wife beaten to death for delay in dinner
  3. Man allegedly forces wife to have sex with his friends
Last Updated :Feb 1, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

TAGGED:

Wife Kept Under House ArrestHouse Arrest of WifeKarnataka

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.