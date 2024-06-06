Wife Wanted Husband Marry Her Minor Friend In Uttar Pradesh. Know What Happened Next.

Firozabad: In a rather bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman wanted her husband get married to a minor girl after they did not have children from years of marriage in Firozabad district of the state, police said. Police have rescued the minor and launched a probe into the incident.

The incident has been reported from Ganga Nagar of North police station area of Firozabad district of UP. A police official said that they received a distress call that a 30-year-old man from Delhi, living with his wife in a rented house in Ganga Nagar of North police station area was getting married on Wednesday night with a minor girl. Following the distress call, the local police reached the spot and foiled the marriage.

Police station in-charge North Vaibhav Kumar Singh said that during police interrogation, the youth told police that even after many years of marriage, he and his wife do not have any child due to which his wife remains worried. He said on his wife's advice, he was going to marry the girl with his wife's consent.

The police station in-charge said that the girl has been sent to a shelter home. Along with checking the age of the bride, all aspects are being investigated. It was not immediately known whether police have made any arrests in the case or not. Police also did not release any statement of the allegedly minor girl in this regard. Further proceedings into the case are going on.