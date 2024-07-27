ETV Bharat / state

Wife Takes Video of Young Woman Being Raped by Her Husband; Then Begins 'Blackmail'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

A young couple studying law went the wrong way. Addicted to marijuana, they forgot humanity. And they made A fellow girl student addicted to cannabis. Then the husband raped and demanded money from the victim. This incident created a stir in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.

Representational Image (File Photo)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) : A young woman fell into the trap of her fellow student and her husband, eventually becoming a victim of drug abuse, rape and blackmail.

According to the Tirupati rural police and the details of the victims, the young woman (22) from Kallur mandal of Kurnool district joined the LLB course at Sri Padmavathi Women's University in Tirupati about four years ago.

She stayed in the college hostel for some time. At that time, she became friends with a fellow student, Sadashivam Pranava Krishna (35), who was a resident of Pudipat, Tirupati Rural Mandal. The victim used to come to her house often. At that time, she met Pranava Krishna's husband Krishna Kishore Reddy.

Hailing from Bhakarapet in Tirupati district, he is doing his final year of LLB at SVU Law College. Both the couple were addicted to ganja and also used it on the young lady who came home from time to time. Krishna Kishore Reddy raped the young woman when she was unconscious. The scenes were filmed by his wife.

Later they threatened her and took the gold jewellery from the young woman. Finally, Pranav Krishna sent those photos and videos to the victim's brother and her future husband and demanded money. As a result, the family members approached the Tirupati Rural Police on the 25th of this month. The police have registered a case. The police arrested both the accused on Friday. In this background, Krishna Kishore Reddy and Pranava Krishna were suspended by their respective universities.

