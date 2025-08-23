Woman Kills Husband Over Love Affair With Youth In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur: A woman brutally killed her 60-year-old husband with the help of her lover and disposed of the body in a well in a forest near Bhidawali village in Bharatpur.

In-charge of Balaghat police station Kamlesh Meena said the accused Kusum Mundia (30) along with three accomplices killed Devi Sahai Gurjar of Mudia village as per an elaborately planned conspiracy. Meena said Kusum had called the police station on the morning of August 21 stating her husband had been missing since 1 am.

A police team reached Mudia village and asked Kusum to come to the police station and filed a missing report. But Kusum did not do so till noon. As Devi's other family members and relatives also reported him missing, police smelled foul.

Meena said during investigation, it came to fore that Kusum's mobile phone was busy from 8 pm till late at night of August 21. He said when Kusum was brought to the police station and questioned, she confessed to her crime and spilled the beans.

Meena said Kusum was in a relationship with a youth named Pintu and had also lived with him for some time. But she considered Devi as a hindrance and hatched a conspiracy with Pintu and his accomplices to eliminate him.

As part of the plan, Kusum asked Devi to accompany her to a farm near the residence to attend nature's call. But as Devi reached the farm, Pintu and the others kidnapped him. They then killed him and disposed of the body in a well of Bhidawali village.

Meena said a team of police reached Bhidawali along with Superintendent of Police Hariram Kumawat and CO Krishnaraj Jangid reached the spot and the body was fished out of the well by a team of SDRF.

Police have arrested Kusum along with Anil and another accomplice. While the main accused woman's lover Pintu is still absconding, a manhunt has been launched to nab him, said Meena.