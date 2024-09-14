Wife Of Kesar Pan Masala Owner Dies In Road Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Preeti Makhija, wife of Harish Makhija, the owner of the renowned Kesar Pan Masala company from Kanpur, died in a tragic road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah.
The accident took place on Friday when the tyre of a car she was travelling in, suddenly burst, leading the vehicle to turn turtle.
Deepti, wife of another prominent businessman, Deepak Kothari—who is the owner of the Landmark Hotel, Kanpur, was critically injured in the accident and rushed to Saifai Institute of Medical Sciences.
Other passengers, including the wife of prominent Kanpur liquor businessman Tilak Raj Sharma and a driver, sustained minor injuries.
All three Kanpur businessmen were reportedly going to Agra in their luxury cars with their families to attend a private event.
According to eyewitnesses, Makhija's car fell into a water-filled ditch, and his tyre burst, due to which the car went out of control, hit the divider, and overturned, killing Preeti on the spot.
Her family said that Preeti's last rites will be performed at Bhairav Ghat on Saturday afternoon.
The incident put the businessmen community of the city into mourning, with many expressing shock and offering condolences.
Deepak Kothari is the owner of Kanpur's most famous Hotel Landmark, while Tilak Raj Sharma is a leading name in the liquor industry. Similarly, Harish Makhija is well-known in the pan-masala industry.
