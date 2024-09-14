ETV Bharat / state

Wife Of Kesar Pan Masala Owner Dies In Road Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 5 hours ago

In a tragic accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Preeti wife of a prominent businessman Harish Makhija lost her life. Their car reportedly fell into a pothole and overturned. They were on their way to Agra in their luxury cars to attend a private function along with two other business families.

Preeti Makheja, wife of Kesar Pan Masala owner
Preeti Makheja, wife of Kesar Pan Masala owner (ETV Bharat)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Preeti Makhija, wife of Harish Makhija, the owner of the renowned Kesar Pan Masala company from Kanpur, died in a tragic road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah.

The accident took place on Friday when the tyre of a car she was travelling in, suddenly burst, leading the vehicle to turn turtle.

Deepti, wife of another prominent businessman, Deepak Kothari—who is the owner of the Landmark Hotel, Kanpur, was critically injured in the accident and rushed to Saifai Institute of Medical Sciences.

Other passengers, including the wife of prominent Kanpur liquor businessman Tilak Raj Sharma and a driver, sustained minor injuries.

All three Kanpur businessmen were reportedly going to Agra in their luxury cars with their families to attend a private event.

According to eyewitnesses, Makhija's car fell into a water-filled ditch, and his tyre burst, due to which the car went out of control, hit the divider, and overturned, killing Preeti on the spot.

Her family said that Preeti's last rites will be performed at Bhairav Ghat on Saturday afternoon.

The incident put the businessmen community of the city into mourning, with many expressing shock and offering condolences.

Deepak Kothari is the owner of Kanpur's most famous Hotel Landmark, while Tilak Raj Sharma is a leading name in the liquor industry. Similarly, Harish Makhija is well-known in the pan-masala industry.

Read More:

  1. Audi Car Accident Case | Arjun and Ronit Had Consumed Alcohol: Nagpur Police
  2. Four Killed After Cement-Laden Trailer Overturns On Car In Rajasthan's Sikar

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Preeti Makhija, wife of Harish Makhija, the owner of the renowned Kesar Pan Masala company from Kanpur, died in a tragic road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah.

The accident took place on Friday when the tyre of a car she was travelling in, suddenly burst, leading the vehicle to turn turtle.

Deepti, wife of another prominent businessman, Deepak Kothari—who is the owner of the Landmark Hotel, Kanpur, was critically injured in the accident and rushed to Saifai Institute of Medical Sciences.

Other passengers, including the wife of prominent Kanpur liquor businessman Tilak Raj Sharma and a driver, sustained minor injuries.

All three Kanpur businessmen were reportedly going to Agra in their luxury cars with their families to attend a private event.

According to eyewitnesses, Makhija's car fell into a water-filled ditch, and his tyre burst, due to which the car went out of control, hit the divider, and overturned, killing Preeti on the spot.

Her family said that Preeti's last rites will be performed at Bhairav Ghat on Saturday afternoon.

The incident put the businessmen community of the city into mourning, with many expressing shock and offering condolences.

Deepak Kothari is the owner of Kanpur's most famous Hotel Landmark, while Tilak Raj Sharma is a leading name in the liquor industry. Similarly, Harish Makhija is well-known in the pan-masala industry.

Read More:

  1. Audi Car Accident Case | Arjun and Ronit Had Consumed Alcohol: Nagpur Police
  2. Four Killed After Cement-Laden Trailer Overturns On Car In Rajasthan's Sikar
Last Updated : 5 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANPUR ACCIDENTUTTAR PRADESHWIFE OF KESAR PAN MASALA OWNER DIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.