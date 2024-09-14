ETV Bharat / state

Wife Of Kesar Pan Masala Owner Dies In Road Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Preeti Makhija, wife of Harish Makhija, the owner of the renowned Kesar Pan Masala company from Kanpur, died in a tragic road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah.

The accident took place on Friday when the tyre of a car she was travelling in, suddenly burst, leading the vehicle to turn turtle.

Deepti, wife of another prominent businessman, Deepak Kothari—who is the owner of the Landmark Hotel, Kanpur, was critically injured in the accident and rushed to Saifai Institute of Medical Sciences.

Other passengers, including the wife of prominent Kanpur liquor businessman Tilak Raj Sharma and a driver, sustained minor injuries.

All three Kanpur businessmen were reportedly going to Agra in their luxury cars with their families to attend a private event.