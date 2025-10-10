ETV Bharat / state

Wife Of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Seeks FIR Amendment, Alleges Key Accused Missing In Husband’s Suicide Case

Chandigarh: The wife of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y. Puran Kumar, Amneet P. Kumar, has written a letter to the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) demanding amendments to the FIR registered in connection with her husband’s death. The IPS officer was mysteriously found dead at his Chandigarh residence earlier this week on Tuesday.

In her letter, Amneet said, “The FIR does not clearly mention the names of the accused. The sections of the SC/ST Act that should have been invoked have not been included. I was given an unsigned copy of the FIR, which contains incomplete information. The police have also not provided me with a copy of the suicide note recovered from Puran Kumar’s pocket.”

She further alleged, “The trigger point for the suicide, for which two people are responsible, Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrughan Kapoor and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarnia, has not been mentioned. The names of all the accused should be listed in column 7. Therefore, the FIR should be amended immediately."