Wife of Deceased Maoist Leader Padma Surrenders In Telangana

Pulsam Padma is widow of former central committee member of Maoist party and was an active PWG member since 1998.

Wife of Deceased Maoist Leader Padma Surrenders In Telangana
Pulsam Padma receiving assistance from police (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Mulugu: In a significant development, a Maoist leader, who was an active member of the banned People's War Group (PWG) since 1998, surrendered before the police in Telangana's Mulugu district on Monday.

Pulsam Padma alias Oore alias Gangakka, is the widow of former central committee member of the Maoist party, Katakam Sudarshan alias Anand. She had put down her arms before Mulugu SP Shabarish.

Padma, a native of Tupakulagudem village in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district, has held various positions within the Maoist party, particularly in the Dandakaranyam special zone divisional committee. In 2005, she married Katakam Sudarshan, a top Maoist leader who was a central committee member till his death.

Padma had been involved in multiple incidents and counter-insurgency operations across Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Her active role in the Maoist movement made her a key figure in the extremist ranks. However, she met with a road accident in July last year, where she sustained a serious hand injury after falling from her two-wheeler.

SP Shabarish said Padma was drawn to the Telangana government’s rehabilitation programme for surrendered Maoists, prompting her to join the mainstream. The bounty announced on Padma has now been handed over to her as part of the surrender protocol.

