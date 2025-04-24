Wife Of BSF Jawan Held Captive In Pakistan Urges Govt To Bring Him Back

Hooghly: The wife and relatives of BSF constable PK Singh, who was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the International border in Ferozepur sector of Punjab, are worried after hearing the news. Singh is a resident of Rishra in Hooghly.

Singh's wife Rajni said, "Yesterday, a friend of my husband gave me the news. I want him to return home soon." She urged the government to ensure Singh is brought back to India soon. "He had last spoken to me on the phone on Wednesday night," Rajni said.

Singh (40) crossed the Ferozepur border in Punjab and entered Pakistani territory. He was resting under a tree when the Pakistan Rangers arrested him. The BSF has conducted a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers to bring him back. Such incidents usually happen on the border between the two countries, government sources said. But at the moment, India-Pakistan relations are strained over the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgaon.

Singh's family includes his wife, a seven-year-old child and his parents. One of his neighbors, Krishna Poddar, said, "It is unfortunate. They are coming to our country and committing various acts of terrorism. We demand that he (Singh) be released at any cost. We will also request the government to bring him back to the country at any cost." According to local sources, Singh had returned to his battalion deployed at the Indo-Pak international border in Ferozepur, Punjab, after a leave on March 31.