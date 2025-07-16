ETV Bharat / state

Wife Kills Husband For Treatment Donation Money In Punjab, Three Arrested

Talwandi Sabo: A man was allegedly killed by his wife over the greed for money donated for his treatment in Punjab's Talwandi Sabo, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Bhagibandar village, they said.

According to officials, the deceased's wife, her brother, and two of his associates, over the greed for money donated for his treatment, carried out the crime. The police have registered a case against the wife, her brother, and two others. Three of the accused have been arrested, while one is absconding.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Snehi, Gursewak Singh Gaggu had sustained injuries in a road accident and had appealed for financial help through social media. In response, many people donated, and around Rs 3 lakh was deposited into the bank account of Gaggu’s wife.

DSP Snehi said, “Gaggu kept asking his wife for the money, which led to frequent disputes within the family. Eventually, his wife, along with her brother and two others, conspired to kill him. They took him from the house, made him drink alcohol, strangled him, and then threw the body into a canal in an attempt to show the incident as a suicide.”