Wife Kills Husband, Dies By Suicide In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A woman killed her husband before dying by suicide after a quarrel at home at Danlimida police line in Ahmedabad.

According to reports, Mukeshbhai, posted at Ahmedadad Traffic Police and his wife Sangeethaben quarreled over a minor issue. An enraged Sangeethaben then hit Mukeshbhai on his head with a cradle. As Mukeshbhai bled profusely, Sangeethaben died by suicide.

Mukeshbhai was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. He was a resident of Rajkot and had joined the Traffic Police in 2012. As the couple quarreled, their son reached out to the neighbours but it was too late.

Zone 6 DCP Ravi Mohan Saini said Mukeshbhai sustained critical injuries on the back of his head. The incident occurred in the presence of the couple's eight-year-old son. A team of forensic experts rushed to the house to collect evidence. Saini said Sangeethaben has left behind a suicide note in which she has mentioned her constant tiff with her husband.

The DCP said a case has been registered and investigation started into the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem. The families and relatives of the couple have been informed of the incident, said police. Meanwhile, the incident has come as a shock for residents of Danlimida police line.