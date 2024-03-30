Wife Hatches Unique Plan To Murder Husband; Uploads Reward Money on WhatsApp Status

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a strange case of affairs, a wife from Agra's Bah district, who was fed up with disputes with her husband, hatched a unique conspiracy to murder him. She posted a status on Friday, March 29, on WhatsApp offering a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who killed him.

The husband got scared after checking this WhatsApp status and accused his wife and her friend of threatening him. He has appealed to the police to protect his life and property.

The wife has uploaded an image of a betel nut on WhatsApp and captioned0 it: 'Whoever will kill my husband, I shall give him a reward of Rs 50,000."

Inspector in-charge of Bah, Shyam Singh said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim and investigation is underway.

The husband, in his statement, said that he married the woman from a village in the Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh on July 9, 2022. Regular disputed between the couple became an everyday affair after their marriage.

After being in an unhappy marriage for five months, the wife quit and went to her mother's house. The husband claimed that his wife has filed a maintenance suit against him in Bhind on December 21, 2023.

A few days ago, while returning home, his wife even threatened to kill him if he came to the court again, the husband alleged.

Later, she uploaded a status on her WhatsApp offering a reward of Rs 50,000 for killing me, the husband said. The wife has also alleged that she was forcefully married to her husband, without her consent.

The husband, on the other hand alleged that his wife had an illicit relationship with a tenant living in the neighboring house which was the sole cause of all disputes since their marriage. "Her lover, too has threatened to kill me over a telephonic call," the husband said.