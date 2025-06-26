Wife Entitled To Maintenance In Divorce Cases Even If She Works: Bombay HC

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court stated that it is the responsibility of husband to pay maintenance to his wife even if the latter is working.

A family court in Bandra had ordered a man to pay Rs 15,000 per month to his wife until a decision is taken on their divorce. The man had then approached the High Court against the order and filed a petition demanding the family court ruling be quashed.

The man had claimed before the court that his salary is Rs 57,000 while his monthly expenses are Rs 53,000. He said he has to take care of his parents. However, his wife brought to the court's attention with evidence that her husband's salary is Rs 1 lakh per month.

The man's salary slip was also submitted in the court by his wife who is a teacher in a private school and earns Rs 19,000. The wife claimed she cannot even meet her daily expenses with such meagre salary and demanded maintenance from her husband.

The petition filed by the man was recently heard by a single bench of Justice Manjusha Deshpande. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the High Court dismissed the man's petition stating even if the wife is an earner, her husband will have to pay her maintenance expenses.