Rajasthan Man Takes VRS To Look After Ailing Wife, Loses Her On His Last Day At Work

Kota: Devendra Sandal's life turned upside down after he lost his wife on the last day at work.

Devendra, who was a manager in the central warehouse had taken voluntary retirement from service for attending to Deepika who had not keen keeping well. He also wished to spend more time with Deepika at their house at Dadabari area in Shastri Nagar in Kota. But as Devendra was about to start his next phase of life with renewed home, he lost Deepika.

World comes crashing at retirement ceremony

Sandals' neighbour Girish Gupta said a retirement ceremony was organised for Devendra at his office on Tuesday. Deepika was present at the ceremony. As everyone at the office was wishing Devendra for a happy life ahead, Deepika fell from her chair. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Rajfed acting Regional Director Vishnu Dutt Sharma said Deepika was immediately taken to the hospital but it was too late.

Deepika had decorated the house

Gupta said Deepika and Devendra had no children. Deepika was suffering from cardiovasular problems due to which Devendra had decided to take early retirement so that he could take care of his wife. On the day of retirement, Deepika had decorated her house to welcome her husband. She had then left for Devendra's office for the retirement ceremony. The Sandals' neighbors were waiting for both of them to return, but after some time the news of Deepika's death came as a shock for them. Deepika's last rites were performed on Wednesday.

