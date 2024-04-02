Wife, Brother Meet Abbas Ansari in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj Jail

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): After the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his daughter-in-law Nikhat Bano met her jailed husband Abbas Ansari in the Kasganj jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Pachlana on Tuesday. Nikhat was accompanied by Mukhtar’s younger son Umar Ansari. They first cut a slip as per the rule and met Abbas for about 50 minutes in the jail.

Speaking to the media, Umar Ansari said that Abbas's condition is exactly the same as the condition of a son after his father's death. Although he is absolutely healthy. He is keeping fast and also offering prayers.

Answering about the death of Mukhtar Ansari, Umar said that everyone has said about it and this is not the right opportunity to say anything. Efforts are going on to get the bail for Abbas and it is pending in the court, he said.

Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28 following a cardiac arrest. Ansari was elected as an MLA from the Mau assembly seat five times, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He had a strong influence in Ghazipur, his hometown.

