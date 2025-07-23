ETV Bharat / state

Widowed Woman Sold By In-Laws For Rs 1.20 Lakh, Abused For Two Years In Gujarat

Arni: A widowed woman was allegedly sold by her in-laws for Rs 1.20 lakh after the sudden demise of her husband and one of her sons, police said on Wednesday. The woman, now rescued, has appealed for help in locating her missing son and daughter. The incident came to light during a search operation launched by the Arni police for missing persons.

According to police sources, following the death of her husband and a son, the woman was living with her in-laws along with her other son and daughter. Taking advantage of her situation, her in-laws reportedly took her to their kin in Madhya Pradesh under the pretext of offering employment. There, she was sold to a man in Gujarat for Rs 1.20 lakh.

For the next two years, the man allegedly physically and mentally abused the woman in the name of marriage. She then gave birth to a child. After this, the man left her in her native village, police sources said.

The case came to light when the Arni police received information about the woman’s presence in the village during a routine search for missing persons. Upon questioning, the victim woman shared her ordeal.