ETV Bharat / state

Widowed Woman Sold By In-Laws For Rs 1.20 Lakh, Abused For Two Years In Gujarat

The man physically and mentally abused the woman in the name of marriage for two years.

Widowed Woman Sold by In-Laws For Rs 1.20 Lakh, Abused for Two Years In Gujarat
Widowed Woman Sold by In-Laws For Rs 1.20 Lakh, Abused for Two Years In Gujarat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST

2 Min Read

Arni: A widowed woman was allegedly sold by her in-laws for Rs 1.20 lakh after the sudden demise of her husband and one of her sons, police said on Wednesday. The woman, now rescued, has appealed for help in locating her missing son and daughter. The incident came to light during a search operation launched by the Arni police for missing persons.

According to police sources, following the death of her husband and a son, the woman was living with her in-laws along with her other son and daughter. Taking advantage of her situation, her in-laws reportedly took her to their kin in Madhya Pradesh under the pretext of offering employment. There, she was sold to a man in Gujarat for Rs 1.20 lakh.

For the next two years, the man allegedly physically and mentally abused the woman in the name of marriage. She then gave birth to a child. After this, the man left her in her native village, police sources said.

The case came to light when the Arni police received information about the woman’s presence in the village during a routine search for missing persons. Upon questioning, the victim woman shared her ordeal.

"In 2023, her in-laws and her husband's sister and brother-in-law from Madhya Pradesh conspired to sell her to a person in Gujarat for Rs 1.20 lakh. Out of this, Rs 80,000 was handed over to her kin in front of her. The man from Gujarat then abused her for two years," said Police Inspector Nilesh Suradkar.

"She gave birth to a child as a result. This entire case came to light during our investigation into her disappearance. A case has been registered against four accused, and they have been taken into custody," added Suradkar.

The woman’s family had reported her and her children missing in 2023. However, only during the recent probe was her location traced and the full extent of the crime revealed. Police said that a probe is underway.

Read More

  1. Disabled Woman Sold Off, Raped In Gurugram; 3 Booked
  2. UP Woman Sold Into Prostitution In Rajasthan Rescued, Two Arrested

Arni: A widowed woman was allegedly sold by her in-laws for Rs 1.20 lakh after the sudden demise of her husband and one of her sons, police said on Wednesday. The woman, now rescued, has appealed for help in locating her missing son and daughter. The incident came to light during a search operation launched by the Arni police for missing persons.

According to police sources, following the death of her husband and a son, the woman was living with her in-laws along with her other son and daughter. Taking advantage of her situation, her in-laws reportedly took her to their kin in Madhya Pradesh under the pretext of offering employment. There, she was sold to a man in Gujarat for Rs 1.20 lakh.

For the next two years, the man allegedly physically and mentally abused the woman in the name of marriage. She then gave birth to a child. After this, the man left her in her native village, police sources said.

The case came to light when the Arni police received information about the woman’s presence in the village during a routine search for missing persons. Upon questioning, the victim woman shared her ordeal.

"In 2023, her in-laws and her husband's sister and brother-in-law from Madhya Pradesh conspired to sell her to a person in Gujarat for Rs 1.20 lakh. Out of this, Rs 80,000 was handed over to her kin in front of her. The man from Gujarat then abused her for two years," said Police Inspector Nilesh Suradkar.

"She gave birth to a child as a result. This entire case came to light during our investigation into her disappearance. A case has been registered against four accused, and they have been taken into custody," added Suradkar.

The woman’s family had reported her and her children missing in 2023. However, only during the recent probe was her location traced and the full extent of the crime revealed. Police said that a probe is underway.

Read More

  1. Disabled Woman Sold Off, Raped In Gurugram; 3 Booked
  2. UP Woman Sold Into Prostitution In Rajasthan Rescued, Two Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DURG POLICETULIP GLOBAL PRIVATE LIMITEDARRESTING FROM MADHYA PRADESHWIDOWED WOMAN SOLD BY IN LAWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.