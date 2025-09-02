Why Zoos Are Vulnerable To Bird Flu: Expert Explains

ETV Bharat / state

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In the wake of the outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza in the National Zoological Park, Delhi, a wildlife expert on Tuesday underlined the importance of sensitizing all the stakeholders to tackle such outbreaks.

The expert asserted that birds living in a congested atmosphere are likely to get infected with bird flu, like poultry birds or even in the zoo and stressed upon hygiene practices.

Avian Influenza is a highly contagious viral illness that primarily affects birds, with sporadic instances of transmission to mammals. Since its initial identification in India in 2006, there have been annual reports of outbreaks in various states. The virus has demonstrated the ability to transmit across species, affecting not only poultry but also wild birds.

The latest report is from the National Zoological Park in Delhi, which has been closed from August 30 until further notice.

The shutdown is a precautionary measure after a confirmed case of avian influenza (H5N1) was found in birds. Action is being taken to contain the virus and ensure safety in the National Zoological Park, as per the authorities.

Government's Approach To Tackle Avian Influenza

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA), Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, issued a circular to all zoos regarding their preparedness to prevent the ingress of avian influenza. It advised zoos to comply with the National Action Plan on “Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza”.

The CZA advised states to consult the Centre for Wildlife, ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for technical advice on Wildlife management, disease control and diagnosis.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying also issued an advisory to the state for isolation of animals showing any clinical signs, closure of the establishment to the public, including isolation and restriction of movement of zoo workers and use of personal protective equipment, isolation of animal handlers, and strengthening of biosecurity measures.

States also asked for surveillance of tigers, leopards, and other wild animals and birds present in the zoo and reporting of unusual mortality.

According to government data, during the year 2025 (till July 24), outbreaks of bird flu in domestic poultry have been reported in 10 states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The number of outbreaks stood at 41 during the said period.