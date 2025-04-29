Why Are Workers From Jammu Kashmir's Chenab Valley Heading Towards Ladakh For Work?

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: With less working opportunities available in their areas and in search of better wages, hundreds of labourers, skilled and unskilled, from different parts of Jammu region are heading towards Ladakh union territory every year.

Most of these labourers are from three districts of Chenab valley—Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, and parts of Udhampur and Reasi districts.

"Every year a large number of labourers from Chenab valley head towards Ladakh and spread to different areas like Leh town, Nubra, Zanskar and some also work in Kargil and Drass areas. But mostly our people work in and around Leh where they get ample opportunities for work and earn livelihood for their families," claimed Ashiq Hussain Naik, who works as carpenter alongwith his father and younger brother in Leh town.

Originally hailing from Doda district, Naik has worked as construction worker as well before joining his father and younger brother as carpenter. Naik said that usually they get Rs 500 to 600 in Doda district for a day but in Ladakh they get double the amount.

"Many workers earn upto Rs 2000 a day depending upon the nature of the work and capacity to get acclimatized to the low oxygen in the region," he said.

Working in Ladakh is not an easy job because of the barren terrain, low oxygen and harsh weather. Labourers from Chenab valley and upper reaches of Udhampur and Reasi districts are built tough and adapt to the nature of Ladakh quickly.

Scores of workers mostly from Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar head to Ladakh due to less work opportunities in search of better wages. (ETV Bharat)

Apart from working as labourers, they find work as porters for security forces, salesmen in shops, drivers and also as tourist guides. Many people have bought their own commercial vehicles to ferry tourists and labourers within Ladakh and also to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Some people with good links and money become contractors and besides getting different contracts, they also provide work to these labourers.

The working period in Ladakh is from March to November when the locals pay a good amount to labourers because not many people can work in the challenging conditions.

"Everybody wants to earn a good amount so that they can feed their families back home and when they get both money and respect, people head towards Ladakh. I am here away from my family to provide them a respectable life where they shouldn't have a shortage of money," said Abdul Rasheed, a contractor, originally from Doda district .

All the family functions of these labourers back home are scheduled during the winter months from November to March, when they return to their families.

"We plan things accordingly and anyone who amongst us wants to marry or organise any other function, waits for the winter months so that they return to their families. We don't celebrate festivals with our families which fall in months when we are in Ladakh for work,"said Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Kishtwar district.

"The money earned in Ladakh is more important for our families back home rather than being with them for any festival. Our sisters and daughters keep waiting for the money earned here so that they can study, get married or run the house".

Living in Ladakh and managing daily affairs there along with saving the money for home is one of the biggest challenges faced by these people. A group of five to seven people take a room on rent to spend the time there which costs them less.