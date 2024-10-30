Why Will Delhi Face Water Shortage During Diwali?

New Delhi: Water supply in nearly 40 percent areas across Delhi will be disrupted during this festive season due to the high ammonia content in Yamuna River and the Ganga Canal being closed for maintenance.

High ammonia content:

The existing water purification plants are having a tough time due to the excess ammonia content in the Yamuna river. It has been learnt that the ammonia level has exceeded 1 ppm (parts per million) while for purification it should be less than 0.5 ppm. Thus, the purification process has slowed down, which is directly affecting the water supply.

Plants working below capacity:

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Jal Board's vice president Vinay Mishra had said that due to maintenance in the Upper Ganga Canal, Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar water treatment plants will be affected till October 30. These plants had been working around 20 to 30 percent lesser than their capacity. It is believed that the situation has deteriorated due to industrial waste coming from Haryana. The Delhi government will soon talk to Haryana government to solve the problem.

Jal Board's appeal to residents:

Delhi receives its water supply from Yamuna river, Ganga Canal and groundwater sources. Due to maintenance of Ganga Canal, water supply from there is currently closed, increasing Jal Board's dependence on Yamuna River. However, excess ammonia is slowing down the process of water purification.

Jal Board officials have arranged water tankers for people, but the demand for water is high during festivals, which has left people worried. Earlier, it was reported that water supply was affected in many areas from October 27. The Jal Board has appealed residents to use water judiciously.