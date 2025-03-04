Why UP's Shahzadi Khan Executed In UAE? Her Connection With Agra Surfaces

Agra: Shahzadi Khan was executed in Abu Dhabi on February 15 for the death of a four-month-old child under her. Shahzadi hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district but also had a close connection with Agra.

She used to work in Abu Dhabi for Faiz and his wife Nadia from Agra's Tajganj and was convicted for the death of the couple's infant. Shahzadi's father, Shabbir Khan, had filed a case against three persons including her Facebook friend, a shoe businessman from Agra, for allegedly selling off his daughter in Dubai.

Faiz went to Abu Dhabi 10 years ago with his wife Nadia. Faiz works in a company there and Nadia is a professor in a university. Nadia's maternal home is in Topkhana Nai Ki Mandi in Agra. It was her nephew, Uzai, a shoe businessman and resident of Topkhana, who had sent Shahzadi to work at the house of his uncle and aunt.

Shahzadi started interacting with Uzair on Facebook during the Covid period. Shahzadi informed Uzair that she had childhood burn scars on her face. On which, Uzair assured to help her with treatment in Agra. After which, Shahzadi met Uzair in Agra and told him about her financial constraints. She said that she needed a job to get the plastic surgery done.

Uzair had then sent Shahzadi to her uncle, Faiz's house in Abu Dhabi in December 2021. Now after Shahzadi's execution, Uzair and his family are keeping silent. Uzair said Shahzadi's father had filed a case against him as well as his uncle and aunt to create pressure.

In August 2022, Nadia gave birth to a son and Shahzadi started taking care of the child. On December 7, 2022, the four-month-old child died. After this, Abu Dhabi Police arrested Shahzadi on February 10, 2023 in connection with the child's death. She was sentenced to death on July 31, 2023.

After his daughter was ordered death sentence, Shahzad's father had made serious allegations against Uzair and the couple because Shahzadi Khan was arrested only on the basis of a video.

Shabbir, Shahzadi's father had complained to Agra Police against the three and when no action was taken, he approached court in Banda.

A case was filed against Uzair, Faiz and Nadia on court's order in Banda. Uzair told police that he considered Shahzadi as his sister and so had helped her to get a job. "The sole purpose of arranging a job for her was to help her financially. A case was filed in Banda only to put pressure on us. Police are investigating the matter," Uzair said.