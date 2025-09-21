Education Hub Dehradun Witnessing Shift Towards Disturbing Trend Of Students' Violence
Published : September 21, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST
Dehradun: The capital city of Uttarakhand has been a hub of education and is known for its residential schools. But of late, the students of Dehradun have taken to the path of violence and it has emerged as a cause of concern for educationists and police.
Most of the higher education institutions in Dehradun are located in Premnagar locality where two groups of students clashed with each earlier this month. While members of a group fired at the other, police arrested eight students, mostly residents of Uttar Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in the incident.
Every month around two to four such cases are reported from the locality which has now become notorious for students' violence. Within a year, more than 30 cases of fights between student groups were reported from the locality and based on police probe, 85 students have been expelled from colleges and various universities.
The city police have formed a special force for the Premnagar, which keeps a watch on such incidents. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said reports are sent to colleges and universities concerned on students' activities. "Necessary guidelines are also issued to students to refrain from violence and the consequences of getting involved in such activities," he said.
Educationists said around 80 per cent of students enrolled in educational institutions based in Dehradun belong to other states. "There are around 11 colleges or universities in Premnagar where 68 police personnel have been deployed to maintain order," said an educationist.
Educationist Hari Bhandari, who has been teaching students in Dehradun for the last several decades, said the main reason behind rise in violence in the city is the large number of students from other states residing in Dehradun.
