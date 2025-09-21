ETV Bharat / state

Education Hub Dehradun Witnessing Shift Towards Disturbing Trend Of Students' Violence

Dehradun: The capital city of Uttarakhand has been a hub of education and is known for its residential schools. But of late, the students of Dehradun have taken to the path of violence and it has emerged as a cause of concern for educationists and police.

Most of the higher education institutions in Dehradun are located in Premnagar locality where two groups of students clashed with each earlier this month. While members of a group fired at the other, police arrested eight students, mostly residents of Uttar Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Every month around two to four such cases are reported from the locality which has now become notorious for students' violence. Within a year, more than 30 cases of fights between student groups were reported from the locality and based on police probe, 85 students have been expelled from colleges and various universities.