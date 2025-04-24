"Why Should Somebody Be Allowed To Enter Parliament By default", Asks Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Constitution states India is a democracy of majority and suggested that in furtherance of achieving the goal, if there is a provision, where more than one candidate file nominations and when the others withdraw at the last moment, then at least, “10%, 15% and 25%, voters’ will be required to vote” for a candidate to win.

The apex court observed why should somebody be allowed to enter the Parliament, in default, after not even getting 5% votes. The apex court made the observations while hearing a PIL challenging Section 53(2) of the Representation of the People Act. which provides for direct election of candidates in uncontested elections (without conduct of a poll).

During the hearing, the bench said the Election Commission had said there are only nine instances where elections were uncontested. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, said in the last 30 years, there had been only one case where the election was uncontested. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the petitioner Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, contended that in Arunachal Pradesh, out of 60 candidates, 10 were single candidates and they were unopposed.

Datar said in a constituency there are 3 or 4 people, and on the last day they withdraw their nomination and only one person is left. “Suppose there are 1 Lakh votes there in that constituency, if person (the candidate) is known to be undesirable. And, out of 1 lakh, ten thousand people vote for him and twenty-five thousand say none of the above….”. He argued that there is a potential danger, if a candidate were to manage that he stands alone in the election by ensuring that everybody else withdraws. Dwivedi said this as a hypothetical argument. On Datar’s contention, the bench observed that it would be a good reform and would not cause inconvenience to anyone, and added, “We have seen the data: there are nine instances and after 1991, there is only one instance (in parliamentary election)”.

The bench said there is a possibility that some affluent candidate, maybe by pressurizing, maybe by influencing, or persuading, whatever may happen, and in the end there is only one candidate. “Suddenly, the voters’ know that there is no other choice except one person. Voters’ will not get a chance to react because he will get elected unopposed. The present statutory scheme is like that. You will also have to declare it. NOTA (none of the above), has been accepted by you…here you are helpless and so are voters”, Justice Kant told Dwivedi.

The bench observed that if there is a provision, where more than one candidate filed nomination and the other candidates’ withdraw at the last moment, and added, “10%, 15%, and 25%, voters’ will be required to vote for you”. On NOTA, Dwivedi argued the poll body implemented the judgment, as it does not cause any problem, and it introduced one more button on the voting machine, but the suggestion of the bench is for the Parliament to examine.

Justice Kant said our Constitution is one of the dynamic Constitutions, as it says that democracy by majority, and added, “so when we talk of majority as foundation stone of democracy why not in furtherance of achieving that very goal, we prescribe that even in a default election there should be some voters who are liking (a candidate)”.

Dwivedi reiterated that in the last 30 years there is only one case, and look at the number of political parties, number of candidates and it is becoming difficult to accommodate candidates on EVMs, and, regarding suggestion of the bench, reiterated that it is the Parliament, which could look into the matter.

“We are only suggesting an idea. Our democratic system has addressed every challenge…but you can enact something visualizing that tomorrow this problem may come…you may say why should we allow someone to enter Parliament, by default, who is not even to get 5% votes. You may think of that because you are representing the will of the people and the entire constituency….it is only enabling provision you may think of”, said Justice Kant.

The bench said if a candidate remains uncontested then he will be elected in default. Datar recalled Justice Krishna Iyer judgment in Mohinder Singh Gill & another case, where he quoted Winston Churchill, “At the bottom of all tributes paid to democracy is the little man, walking into a little booth, with a little pencil, making a little cross on a little bit of paper-no amount of rhetoric or voluminous discussion can possibly diminish the overwhelming importance of the point”.

Dwivedi said, “According to our experience, NOTA is a failed idea. It is creating no impact on the elections….winning candidates are never impacted by it”. Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, said he concurred with Dwivedi. The bench made it clear that today it is not on a mandamus, rather it is highlighting a hypothetical situation which may or may not arise, and a robust democratic institution should be well prepared to address a challenge, if it comes suddenly. The bench suggested that the Centre could constitute a small expert body and they can examine and it will be an interesting provision, as it will put burden on the public.

The bench said there is no necessity of argument that Section 53(2) of the Representation of the People Act, should be struck down and the provision will remain the same and they can add one enabling proviso under it that the candidate would have to secure either 10% or 15% votes.

On the apex court’s suggestion, AG said it will involve multiple stakeholders including political parties, and added, “If I am not wrong, this deliberation has already taken place…we will find out”. The bench said if the issue has already been deliberated upon, then the AG could apprise it of what was decided. The bench said it understands that the Centre would have to consult the state governments’, as similar provisions would be required at the state level. “We are visualizing that there is one interesting provision that will put the candidate under a lot of responsibility, for the constituents who he represents”, said Justice Kant.

After hearing submissions, the bench recorded that the Election Commission had already filed the affidavit and gave more weeks’ time to the Centre to file its reply, and posted the matter for further hearing in July. In October 2024, the apex court had sought reply from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the central government on a plea challenging a provision of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, claiming it prevents voters from choosing the "none of the above" (NOTA) option if there was only one candidate. The petitioner has challenged Section 53 (2) of the Act, which provides for direct election of candidates in uncontested elections (without conduct of a poll).

The plea submitted that in direct elections (elections to the House of the People and state legislative assemblies) which are uncontested, the impugned sub-section (2) prevents voters from being able to cast a 'negative vote' by choosing the 'none of the above' option if there is only one candidate. According to an apex court judgment the right of a voter to cast a negative vote in an election by pressing "NOTA" on the EVM was a part of their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The petitioner cited this judgment.