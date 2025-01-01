ETV Bharat / state

‘Why Shivaji In Ladakh’: Local Leaders Question Statue Installation At Pangong Lake, Citing Cultural Insensitivity

Leh: The recent installation of a Chhatrapati Shivaji statue near Pangong Lake in Ladakh has sparked controversy among local leaders, who question its relevance to the region. The 8-10 feet tall statue was installed by the army on December 26, but local communities alleged that no prior consultation was sought.

Expressing serious concern over the erection of the statue, Konchok Stanzin, Councillor Chushul, said it would compromise Ladakh's unique culture and environment. “The matter came to our attention through social media, prompting me to share my reaction on X. The installation of a Shivaji statue at Pangong is not relevant to the region. Our focus is on preserving the sanctity of Ladakh and protecting our unique local culture from external influences,” he said.

President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Chering Dorjey Lakrook, also objected to the move, saying that the Shivaji statue does not go in line with Ladakh's cultural and historical context. “This is not a question of challenging the valour of Shivaji... however, his statue would be more appropriately placed in Maharashtra, where it resonates with the local heritage,” he said, addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

“Whoever has made this decision, we strongly feel that local sentiments should have been considered before taking such a step. The Ladakh Buddhist Association does not support this move, Lakrook said.