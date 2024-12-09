With New Year Inching Closer, Hoteliers Make Hay With Houseful Bookings In Advance

Puri: As the New Year is inching closer, Puri, one of the most frequented destinations for tourists, is abuzz with preparations to welcome anyone and everyone seeking both divine blessings and beachside revelry.

From December 20 to January 15, nearly 90 per cent of hotels in Puri are already booked, pointing at a promising season for the hospitality industry. This coastal town, revered as the abode of Lord Jagannath, has long been a much-in-demand destination for devotees and travelers alike. With over 40 major hotels and countless smaller accommodations, the city offers options for every budget, though premium rooms are currently priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,000 per night.

The city witnessed a larger tourist turnout post-COVID. According to data from the Puri District Tourism Office, the city hosted over 1.47 crore tourists in 2022, including more than 5,000 foreign visitors. The numbers soared further in 2023, with 2.06 crore tourists, of which 9,254 were international travelers. The trend reflects not only a recovery but also a growing allure for Puri as a holiday destination.

For many, the appeal of Puri lies in its unique taste of devotion and fun. Shrimanta Dash, a local hotelier, says, “Puri is not just a city; it’s a Jagannath Dham, one of the four sacred Dhams in India. Every New Year, countless tourists and devotees visit to bathe in the holy sea and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. They believe it makes their New Year auspicious.”

The shoreline offers umpteen places for the tourists to bask in the sun and enjoy sunrise with as much fervour as sunset. Coupled with it is the darshan of the deities in Srimandir which offers devotees a magical experience. Adding to this charm is the pleasant weather in December, making it ideal for beach outings, sightseeing, and festive celebrations like Zero Night parties on December 31.

Tourists heading to Puri often extend their itinerary to include nearby attractions. The iconic Sun Temple at Konark, the serene Chilika Lake at Satpada, and the vibrant cultural hubs of Bhubaneswar are just a short drive away. These destinations offer a mix of history, nature, and culture, enriching the overall travel experience. Well connected by trains, buses and flights, Puri is easily accessible to anyone with any budget size.

“Tourists, both domestic and international, enjoy the dual benefit of soaking in Puri’s spiritual vibes and exploring nearby attractions,” says Bibhudat Subuddhi, another hotelier. “The month of December has a unique charm—calm seas, cooler nights, and an air of festivity. We offer the best of hospitality and service and we arrange for all the needs of the revellers concerning food and travel. This year we hope we will have a houseful experience.”

Puri’s hoteliers are gearing up to provide a memorable experience for their guests. Many have emphasized the importance of offering reasonable room rates and exceptional service. “It’s not just about business,” says Dash. “Our goal is to make tourists feel comfortable and cared for, so they leave with fond memories of Puri.”

Authorities, too, are stepping in to ensure tourist safety and satisfaction. Saroj Kant Pradhan, Puri’s District Tourism Officer, spoke about the measures being taken. “We’ve instructed hotels to maintain high standards of hospitality. Tourists are being advised to use lifeguards while bathing in the sea. Additionally, police patrols are active on routes to Konark and Satpada to ensure safe travel.” Security apart, facilities are also being spruced up at all the major areas in the town, he added.

While domestic tourism has seen a robust recovery, international arrivals are still regaining momentum.

During his last visit to Odisha on December 29 and 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken on how back to back events are being organised on the Odisha soil. "Apart from the DG-IG meet, Puri will be host to Navy Day celebrations on December 4 and then Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in January 2025. The state will be at the centre of the entire Pacific region. It will be held with more pomp and show than the G-20 meet. Make it grand and let Odisha be an example of cleanliness and beauty for the entire world," he had stated. The PM also emphasised Odisha’s pivotal role in Mission Purvodaya and highlighted key initiatives driving the state’s progress.