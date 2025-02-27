ETV Bharat / state

Why Our Vocal PM Mum On Trump's '21 Million Dollar USAID' Claim, Asks Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel says Chhattisgarh government has admitted religious conversions are happening in state but did not inform whether measures are on to address the issue.

Why Our Vocal PM Mum On Trump's '21 Million Dollar USAID' Claim, Asks Bhupesh Baghel
File photo of Bhupesh Baghel (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not issuing any statement on US President Donald Trump's claim that USAID of 21 million dollars were given to India.

"Donald Trump has said that $21 million was given to his friend PM Modi. Surprisingly our Prime Minister who is vocal on all issues is silent on Trump's claim. Even the BJP has not said anything on this issue," Baghel told reporters on the Assembly premises on Thursday.

He said both common people and intellectuals are eager to know why this money was given to India. "Till now, no one has directly made such an allegation against the Prime Minister. When the US President is saying this, his words carry a lot of weight. The BJP and PM Modi should answer," Baghel said.

Baghel further said the state government itself is admitting that religious conversions are taking place in the state. "Why is the government silent? Why no action is being taken? Why no measures are being taken to stop religious conversion?" he asked.

Baghel said when conversion is taking place through foreign funding, then the Centre is also aware of the matter. "Funding cannot come to our country without information. When the CM himself believes that conversion is happening, then he should tell what measures are being taken to stop it," he said.

Read more

  1. Pakistan Destabilised By Its Animosity Towards India: BJP's Anurag Thakur
  2. POTUS Donald Trump Does It Again, This Time Names PM Modi On Claim of US Aid To India

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not issuing any statement on US President Donald Trump's claim that USAID of 21 million dollars were given to India.

"Donald Trump has said that $21 million was given to his friend PM Modi. Surprisingly our Prime Minister who is vocal on all issues is silent on Trump's claim. Even the BJP has not said anything on this issue," Baghel told reporters on the Assembly premises on Thursday.

He said both common people and intellectuals are eager to know why this money was given to India. "Till now, no one has directly made such an allegation against the Prime Minister. When the US President is saying this, his words carry a lot of weight. The BJP and PM Modi should answer," Baghel said.

Baghel further said the state government itself is admitting that religious conversions are taking place in the state. "Why is the government silent? Why no action is being taken? Why no measures are being taken to stop religious conversion?" he asked.

Baghel said when conversion is taking place through foreign funding, then the Centre is also aware of the matter. "Funding cannot come to our country without information. When the CM himself believes that conversion is happening, then he should tell what measures are being taken to stop it," he said.

Read more

  1. Pakistan Destabilised By Its Animosity Towards India: BJP's Anurag Thakur
  2. POTUS Donald Trump Does It Again, This Time Names PM Modi On Claim of US Aid To India

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DONALD TRUMPPM MODIBHUPESH BAGHEL21 MILLION DOLLAR USAIDUSD 21 MILLION TO PM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.