Why Our Vocal PM Mum On Trump's '21 Million Dollar USAID' Claim, Asks Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not issuing any statement on US President Donald Trump's claim that USAID of 21 million dollars were given to India.

"Donald Trump has said that $21 million was given to his friend PM Modi. Surprisingly our Prime Minister who is vocal on all issues is silent on Trump's claim. Even the BJP has not said anything on this issue," Baghel told reporters on the Assembly premises on Thursday.

He said both common people and intellectuals are eager to know why this money was given to India. "Till now, no one has directly made such an allegation against the Prime Minister. When the US President is saying this, his words carry a lot of weight. The BJP and PM Modi should answer," Baghel said.

Baghel further said the state government itself is admitting that religious conversions are taking place in the state. "Why is the government silent? Why no action is being taken? Why no measures are being taken to stop religious conversion?" he asked.

Baghel said when conversion is taking place through foreign funding, then the Centre is also aware of the matter. "Funding cannot come to our country without information. When the CM himself believes that conversion is happening, then he should tell what measures are being taken to stop it," he said.