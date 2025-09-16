ETV Bharat / state

‘Why Only Hindus Targeted?’ BJP Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Of Promoting Religious Conversions

Bengaluru: BJP on Monday called the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "ambassador of religious conversion," accusing him and the Congress government of creating a stage for such "conversions" in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, criticised Congress for its policy on "Muslim appeasement and injustice to Hindus". Speaking to the media on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that some people are undergoing religious conversion due to the system. "If Hindu society had equality and equal opportunities, why would conversion happen? Why did untouchability come?"

Asked about inequalities in Muslims and Christians, Siddaramaiah said, "Wherever there is inequality--whether it is in Muslims or Christians, neither we nor the BJP have asked people to convert. People have converted. It is their right."

Condemning Siddaramaiah's statement, Ashoka said that there is nothing new in Siddaramaiah's stance, as he has been indulging in Muslim appeasement in every matter, including the allocation of funds, over the last 2.5 years. "Why are only Hindus targeted?" he questioned.

"For votes, you want Hindus, Kuruba, and Vokkaligas, and after getting votes, you are behaving like those who kick down the very ladder on which one climbed to the top. "If there are inequalities in the Hindu religion, in Muslims, there are also inequalities. Women are not allowed inside mosques. They are made to wear burqas. A man can marry multiple women. Didn't Siddaramaiah feel this was wrong? Can he question these things? When you (CM) speak about flaws in the Hindu religion, why don't you speak about other religions?" he asked.

The LoP further alleged that, "Siddaramaiah's statement creates a feeling that the Hindu religion is not good...let him speak about other religions too. This is nothing but targeting Hindus for Muslim appeasement."