'Why Not Paint Delhi Saffron': CM Rekha Gupta Says 'Politics Of Contentment Will Replace Appeasement'

"Ram Rajya will come now and every child will smile, every youngster will find a new direction and every woman will prosper," Gupta said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a Ram Navami procession in West Delhi on Sunday. (X@gupta_rekha)
By PTI

Published : April 6, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST

New Delhi: A "Laxmanrekha" will be drawn over the politics of appeasement practised in Delhi so far and "Ram Rajya" will be established through the politics of contentment, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of all, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

Attending a Ram Navami procession in west Delhi's Khayala area, Gupta said "saffron" is a symbol of the colour of the soil and the prosperity and well-being of people.

"Why not paint Delhi saffron so that every person prospers and the city marches forward on the path of progress," she said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the national capital will realise the concept of "Ram Rajya" that people had visualised.

A "Laxmanrekha" (a line not to be crossed) will be drawn over the politics of "tushtikaran" (appeasement) that was being done in Delhi and now, there will be politics of "santushtikaran" (contentment), the chief minister said, addressing the gathering.

Delhi will be given all the rights that it deserves, she said. "Ram Rajya will come now and every child will smile, every youngster will find a new direction and every woman will prosper," Gupta said.

She said Ram Navami is a significant occasion. Last year, the Ram temple was unveiled in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the wishes of millions of people, she said.

