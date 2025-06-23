Why Nilambur Bypoll Result Sends Strong Political Signals To Ruling LDF Regime

Malappuram: The victory of the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Nilambur assembly bypoll over the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate has a lot of symbolic importance. Observers see the bypoll result as an undercurrent that could reshape the state's politics ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
The UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath won by 11,077 votes over LDF’s M Swaraj. This is the UDF's highest margin in Nilambur since 2011. The Congress has wrested the seat after nine years with a stronger mandate than Aryadan Mohammed’s 2011 victory margin of 4,011 votes.
The LDF retains a comfortable majority even after losing the seat in the 140-member assembly but the defeat is symbolically heavy as it comes before the panchayat elections to be followed by assembly polls next year.
The seat was previously held by PV Anvar who had won as a Left-backed independent in 2021. He is now with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Anvar contested this poll as an independent and has bagged more than 19,000 votes. His showing indicates the presence of an intact personal vote base, especially in the rural areas.
The CPI(M)'s inability to retain its core voters in Nilambur’s strongholds contributed to its setback. The party now faces difficult questions on its internal discipline, grassroots reach, and candidate choices.
The 2025 bypoll marked a steep slide in LDF’s voter base in Nilambur. Swaraj secured 66,660 votes which is 7,600 less than Anvar’s tally in 2021 and nearly 17,000 less than Anvar’s winning count in 2016. While his vote total equals the CPI(M)’s 2011 performance, that election had featured only two major contenders. In contrast, the 2025 race was three-cornered.
The declining vote share trajectory—51.6% in 2016, 47.2% in 2021 and just 37.9% in 2025—reveals a clear and steady erosion of LDF’s grip on this constituency.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mohan George secured 8,648 votes amounting to approximately 4.9% of the total vote share. It is a marginal improvement from the 4.6% in 2021. The BJP remains a fringe player in this Muslim majority constituency.
The Social Democratic Party of India’s Sadiq Naduthodi secured 2,075 votes maintaining the party’s consistent but marginal presence in Nilambur.
The electoral map of Nilambur underwent a striking transformation between 2021 and 2025. In the 2021 elections, the LDF held clear leads in five of the eight panchayats including Amarambalam, Karulayi, Nilambur, Pothukal, and Vazhikkadavu. The UDF led only in Chungathara and Moothedam while Edakkara was so close decided by a margin of just 12 votes.
In contrast, the 2025 election saw the UDF sweeping all eight local self-governing units marking one of the most dramatic constituency-level turnarounds.
The LDF’s vote share declined across most panchayats to between 34% and 41%, a steep fall from the nearly 47% they secured in 2021. This drop was even more significant in their core areas like Amarambalam and Karulayi.
Meanwhile, Anvar has managed to carve out a new niche by polling between 10% and 13% in several rural panchayats.
The Vazhikkadavu panchayat emerged as a symbolic battleground where the LDF had edged past the UDF by a margin of just 35 votes in 2021. In 2025, the UDF managed to flip the result.
For the Congress, this win has solidified VD Satheesan’s leadership within the UDF. His decisive messaging, focused attack on the LDF, and visible campaign presence have helped position him as the unquestioned leader of the Congress in Kerala and perhaps its most viable chief ministerial face for 2026.
Nilambur lies in the heart of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) territory and its role in delivering a UDF victory reinforces its bargaining power within the alliance.
The UDF winning the controlled panchayats is a major concern for the LDF before the forthcoming panchayat elections. It reflects voter anger over governance, lack of local engagement and perhaps fatigue with CPI(M)'s entrenched leadership.
This new electoral grammar could very well reshape campaign strategies and alliances going into the 2025 panchayat polls and 2026 assembly polls.
The BJP’s continued low vote share shows its limited resonance. Its performance underscores a need for recalibration of its Kerala strategy, especially as identity politics becomes more layered.