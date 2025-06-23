ETV Bharat / state

Why Nilambur Bypoll Result Sends Strong Political Signals To Ruling LDF Regime

Malappuram: The victory of the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Nilambur assembly bypoll over the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate has a lot of symbolic importance. Observers see the bypoll result as an undercurrent that could reshape the state's politics ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath won by 11,077 votes over LDF’s M Swaraj. This is the UDF's highest margin in Nilambur since 2011. The Congress has wrested the seat after nine years with a stronger mandate than Aryadan Mohammed’s 2011 victory margin of 4,011 votes.

The LDF retains a comfortable majority even after losing the seat in the 140-member assembly but the defeat is symbolically heavy as it comes before the panchayat elections to be followed by assembly polls next year.

The seat was previously held by PV Anvar who had won as a Left-backed independent in 2021. He is now with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Anvar contested this poll as an independent and has bagged more than 19,000 votes. His showing indicates the presence of an intact personal vote base, especially in the rural areas.

The CPI(M)'s inability to retain its core voters in Nilambur’s strongholds contributed to its setback. The party now faces difficult questions on its internal discipline, grassroots reach, and candidate choices.

The 2025 bypoll marked a steep slide in LDF’s voter base in Nilambur. Swaraj secured 66,660 votes which is 7,600 less than Anvar’s tally in 2021 and nearly 17,000 less than Anvar’s winning count in 2016. While his vote total equals the CPI(M)’s 2011 performance, that election had featured only two major contenders. In contrast, the 2025 race was three-cornered.

The declining vote share trajectory—51.6% in 2016, 47.2% in 2021 and just 37.9% in 2025—reveals a clear and steady erosion of LDF’s grip on this constituency.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mohan George secured 8,648 votes amounting to approximately 4.9% of the total vote share. It is a marginal improvement from the 4.6% in 2021. The BJP remains a fringe player in this Muslim majority constituency.

The Social Democratic Party of India’s Sadiq Naduthodi secured 2,075 votes maintaining the party’s consistent but marginal presence in Nilambur.

The electoral map of Nilambur underwent a striking transformation between 2021 and 2025. In the 2021 elections, the LDF held clear leads in five of the eight panchayats including Amarambalam, Karulayi, Nilambur, Pothukal, and Vazhikkadavu. The UDF led only in Chungathara and Moothedam while Edakkara was so close decided by a margin of just 12 votes.