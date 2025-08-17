Why 'Modi Of Tamil Nadu' CP Radhakrishnan Is NDA’s Vice Presidential Pick?

Ranchi: The Raj Bhavan of Jharkhand has once again turned into a political launchpad for national leaders. After Droupadi Murmu rose from Jharkhand’s Governor’s House to become India’s President, former Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has now been named the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate.

The present Governor of Maharashtra, Radhakrishnan is no stranger to high-stakes politics. Known in political circles as the ‘Modi of Tamil Nadu’, the BJP veteran has been quite a recognisable face in South India since the 1990s. Twice elected as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore (1998, 1999), he delivered one of BJP’s biggest victories in Tamil Nadu, defeating the DMK in its stronghold with a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

But his electoral rise was not without bloodshed. In 1998, a series of Coimbatore blasts—allegedly plotted by Al-Umma and TNMMK—killed 58 people, minutes before BJP president LK Advani was to address a rally for Radhakrishnan. The attack, later linked to the ISI, left a deep scar but also cemented his place as a resilient BJP face in the South.



'A devotee of Shiva'



Senior journalist Umesh Chaturvedi, who knew Radhakrishnan closely, told ETV Bharat that during his tenure as the Governor of Jharkhand, Radhakrishnan was known to many as the devotee of Lord Shiva. According to Chaturvedi, a pure vegetarian, he spends a lot of time on worship. Though his uncle was a Congress MP from Coimbatore, he had associated himself with the RSS and Jan Sangh. He comes from the OBC community and understands a little bit of Hindi, though he is unable to speak properly. CP Radhakrishnan's father used to work for LIC.



Chaturvedi revealed Radhakrishnan is very fond of mangoes. "Another known quality of Radhakrishnan is that if someone comes to his house in the evening, he does not let him go without feeding him. He is a simple man. On his own, he built a big business of hosiery in Tirupur. He also has a spinning mill. The factory is managed by his son, who has studied textile engineering at Manchester," the scribe said.



Why is he called 'Modi of Tamil Nadu'?



CP Radhakrishnan is called the "Modi of Tamil Nadu." Those who know him closely said he has been a strong pillar of the BJP in South India. He joined RSS and Jansangh at the age of 16.

"He was the flag bearer of the BJP in Tamil Nadu in the early days when the party was not known in the southern state. That is why he is called the Modi of Tamil Nadu. Talking about his electoral journey, despite the influence of Congress and DMK, he defeated DMK candidate KR Subbiyan by a margin of about 1.5 lakh votes in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections," Chaturvedi said.

CP Radhakrishnan secured 4.49 lakh votes while the DMK candidate got 3.04 lakh votes. Congress candidate R Krishnan got only 40,739 votes. That was the biggest victory of the BJP in South India. After this, Lok Sabha elections were held again in 1999 due to the fall of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. Radhakrishnan got 49.21 per cent of the votes for the BJP. He defeated CPI candidate R Nallakannu by a margin of more than 55,000 votes.

However, in the 2004 elections, he was defeated by CPI's K Subbarayan by a margin of 60,000 votes. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded GKS Selvakumar from Coimbatore, but he could not succeed electorally. CPM candidate PR Natarajan beat him in that election. In 2014, amid the Modi wave, the BJP again fielded CP Radhakrishnan. He had a direct contest with ADMK's P Nagarajan. In that election, Radhakrishnan got 33 per cent of the votes and Nagarajan got 36 per cent of the votes.



