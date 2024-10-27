With Growing Responsibilities, Punjab CM Mann To Step Down As Party President

Hyderabad: Dropping a big surprise, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday that he wanted to resign from the post of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president.

Mann said he was also carrying a huge responsibility as the Chief Minister. Therefore, he wanted to step down as the President of the AAP Punjab unit and requested the high command to appoint a full-time member in the position so that party work continued unabated.

Mann made the statement in Chabewal of Hoshiarpur district, saying he would take up the matter with senior leaders.

The CM said he was at the helm of 13-14 departments, aside from the highest post in the government. He would continue to work as a volunteer at the party.

On the probable candidature for the party president post, he said the final call rests with the party. Professor Buddha Ram was appointed as acting head in June 2023.

It must be recalled that AAP won 92 seats under the leadership of Mann in the 2022 assembly elections. He also steered the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha, panchayat elections and the upcoming by-polls would be held under his guidance.