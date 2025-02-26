Mahashivratri: The Belief, Its Importance And Quest For Spiritual Peak

Haridwar: Devotees across the country are performing Dudhbhishek and Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri with temples resonating with chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole' and 'Har Har Mahadev'. A religious belief is associated with the festival, like others.

It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on the Chaturdasi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun (as per Hindu calendar). While Shivratri is celebrated 12 times a year, Lord Shiva is worshipped four times on Mahashivratri. Haridwar's famous astrologer Pandit Manoj Tripathi said Lord Shiva was pleased with the penance of Goddess Parvati and appeared in the form of Shivling of her. Lord Shiva had promised Goddess Parvati that he would accept her as his wife. Mahashivratri is celebrated as the union of Lord Shiva Goddess Parvati.

Devotees at a Shivalaya in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Tripathi said every Shivratri is important but the one that falls in the month of Falgun is known as known as Mahashivratri. There is a religious belief that Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati were married on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. Tripathi said one can get his/her wishes fulfilled by worshipping Lord Shiva on the four prahars of a day. He said in the four prahars, the Lord is anointed in different ways even as devotees fast throughout the day. The name of the Lord is recited 1,008 times. At the same time, Lord Shiva is anointed with milk, curd, honey and sugarcane juice, etc. On the night of Mahashivratri, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned in such a way that there is a natural upsurge of energy in a human being. This is a day when nature is pushing one towards one’s spiritual peak.