Belgian Princess Astrid To Arrive At UP's Bijnor For Ground Breaking Ceremony Of Potato Fries Unit

Bijnor: Princess Astrid of Belgium will arrive at Bijnor on Sunday to attend the ground breaking ceremony of a frozen potato fries plant of Agristo Masa on Ganj Chandpur Road.

The princess, the younger sister of King Philip of Belgium and the Archduchess of Austria Este, will spend two to there hours at the ceremony. She will be acoompanied by a 65-member delegation from Belgium. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to attend the ceremony. Agristo Masa, a potato processing company, is setting up several units in Bijnor for Rs 750 crore. It may take around 3 to 4 years for the units to become operational. The Belgian company had set up its first potato processing factory at Mamoodpur Ganj in Bijnor in 2022.

Princess Astrid will arrive for the ground breaking ceremony of the company's new plant at Ganj Chandpur along with the delegation in two helicopters. The delegation will comprise Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister, Education Minister and Agriculture Minister. Two helipads have been built at Ganj Chandpur where security has been tightened.

Agristo Masa has been encouraging farmers of Bijnor and its surrounding districts like Moradabad and Hapur, known for sugarcane cultivation, to cultivate potatoes. The farmers are being given buyback options, pesticide, seeds and fertiliser by the company. Local farmers said around 20 quintals of potatoes are being cultivated on one bigha. and the company buys the produce without any delay. Meanwhile, security has also been tightened at Vidur Kuti as the Chief Minister may visit the temple and ashram if he attends the ground breaking ceremony for the new plant of Agristo Masa. However, there is no official information on the Chief Minister's visit yet.