Why Will Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Protest On September 28?

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Congress leaders and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Monday slammed the CM Bhajanlal Sharma-led state government for delaying the opening of the Gandhi Vatika Museum in Jaipur.

Built for Rs 85 crores in the Central Park of the capital city, the museum was inaugurated last year but it has not been opened for the general public till now.

Taking to X, Gehlot said, “Even after its inauguration about a year ago, the BJP government has not opened the Gandhi Vatika Museum in Central Park, Jaipur for the general public. This world-class museum has been built at a cost of about Rs 85 crore. I personally and through a letter also requested the Chief Minister Mr. @BhajanlalBjp to start this museum to spread Gandhiji's message of truth and non-violence among the public.”

Gehlot announced that he would open a front against the Sharma government's failure and press for the opening of the museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. He will hold a sit-in dharna at the museum on Saturday.

“To protest against this stubbornness of the government and to open the Gandhi Vatika Museum to the general public, I and all the Gandhians will stage a dharna on 28 September, Saturday, from 11 am to 4 pm at the Gandhi Vatika Museum located at Gate No. 5 of Central Park,” he wrote.