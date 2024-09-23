ETV Bharat / state

Why Will Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Protest On September 28?

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Gandhi Vatika Museum, built for 85 crores in the Central Park of the capital Jaipur, has not been opened to the public even a year after its inauguration. Regarding this, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will protest against the Bhajan Lal government on September 28.

Collage of Gandhi Vatika (L) museum and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (R)
Collage of Gandhi Vatika (L) museum and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (R) (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Congress leaders and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Monday slammed the CM Bhajanlal Sharma-led state government for delaying the opening of the Gandhi Vatika Museum in Jaipur.

Built for Rs 85 crores in the Central Park of the capital city, the museum was inaugurated last year but it has not been opened for the general public till now.

Taking to X, Gehlot said, “Even after its inauguration about a year ago, the BJP government has not opened the Gandhi Vatika Museum in Central Park, Jaipur for the general public. This world-class museum has been built at a cost of about Rs 85 crore. I personally and through a letter also requested the Chief Minister Mr. @BhajanlalBjp to start this museum to spread Gandhiji's message of truth and non-violence among the public.”

Gehlot announced that he would open a front against the Sharma government's failure and press for the opening of the museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. He will hold a sit-in dharna at the museum on Saturday.

“To protest against this stubbornness of the government and to open the Gandhi Vatika Museum to the general public, I and all the Gandhians will stage a dharna on 28 September, Saturday, from 11 am to 4 pm at the Gandhi Vatika Museum located at Gate No. 5 of Central Park,” he wrote.

Read More:

  1. Why PM Modi, Amit Shah And Nadda Silent On Bittu's Remark On Rahul Gandhi, Says Ashok Gehlot
  2. Rahul Gandhi Promises To Pressurise BJP For Restoration Of J&K Statehood, Enthuses Cong Workers

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Congress leaders and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Monday slammed the CM Bhajanlal Sharma-led state government for delaying the opening of the Gandhi Vatika Museum in Jaipur.

Built for Rs 85 crores in the Central Park of the capital city, the museum was inaugurated last year but it has not been opened for the general public till now.

Taking to X, Gehlot said, “Even after its inauguration about a year ago, the BJP government has not opened the Gandhi Vatika Museum in Central Park, Jaipur for the general public. This world-class museum has been built at a cost of about Rs 85 crore. I personally and through a letter also requested the Chief Minister Mr. @BhajanlalBjp to start this museum to spread Gandhiji's message of truth and non-violence among the public.”

Gehlot announced that he would open a front against the Sharma government's failure and press for the opening of the museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. He will hold a sit-in dharna at the museum on Saturday.

“To protest against this stubbornness of the government and to open the Gandhi Vatika Museum to the general public, I and all the Gandhians will stage a dharna on 28 September, Saturday, from 11 am to 4 pm at the Gandhi Vatika Museum located at Gate No. 5 of Central Park,” he wrote.

Read More:

  1. Why PM Modi, Amit Shah And Nadda Silent On Bittu's Remark On Rahul Gandhi, Says Ashok Gehlot
  2. Rahul Gandhi Promises To Pressurise BJP For Restoration Of J&K Statehood, Enthuses Cong Workers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANDHI VATIKA MUESEUMCONGRESS LEADER ASHOK GAHLOTASHOK GEHLOT PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.