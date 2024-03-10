Why Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh Crossed over to Congress?

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Why Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh Crossed over to Congress?

BJP MP from Hisar, Brijendra Singh tweeted he resigned from BJP for 'compelling political reasons'. It has been learnt that he was unhappy with the alliance between BJP and JJP and also there were chances that he would not be fielded from Hisar by the saffron party this time.

Chandigarh: Brijendra Singh, BJP MP from Haryana's Hisar and son of former Union Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh, on Sunday joined Congress.

Singh tweeted about his resignation from BJP's primary membership citing 'compelling political reasons'. This led to discussions in the political circles as to why he took the decision prior to the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After joining Congress, Singh said, "One issue that was raised at the Jind rally on October 2, 2024, was the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana. A decision was taken regarding this and I am leaving BJP on the same issue."

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has taunted Singh over his resignation. "They go from door to door and change their prayers. People themselves do not change, God changes," he tweeted.

Earlier, Chautala, who visited Jind on Saturday, said, "Except Birendra Singh, there is no leader in the entire country who gives one date after other like the dialogues of film actor Sunny Deol. In the last one year, he has been giving threats to leave the party but could not take a decision. He has been continuously threatening for the last one year that if JJP-BJP alliance continues, he will leave the party. Till now he has not quit. Chaudhary Birendra Singh has also been giving ultimatums".

According to sources, BJP was not considering about fielding Singh from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. After which, there was a speculation that Chaudhary Birendra Singh could return to Congress along with his son.

Now that Singh has joined Congress today, he is likely to contest on a Congress ticket from Hisar since the party does not have any strong candidate for this seat. During 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary Birendra Singh had left Congress to join BJP.

Chaudhary Birendra Singh has recently expressed his displeasure over BJP's alliance with the JJP and had also reportedly pressurised BJP not to deny ticket to his son in Hisar.

Read more

  1. BJP MP Brijendra Singh Quits over 'Compelling Political Reasons', May Join Cong
  2. BJP MP Kunar Hembram resigns ahead of Modi's Bengal visit; calls it 'personal'
  3. Obscene video case: Won't contest election till proven innocent, BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.