Why Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh Crossed over to Congress?

Chandigarh: Brijendra Singh, BJP MP from Haryana's Hisar and son of former Union Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh, on Sunday joined Congress.

Singh tweeted about his resignation from BJP's primary membership citing 'compelling political reasons'. This led to discussions in the political circles as to why he took the decision prior to the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After joining Congress, Singh said, "One issue that was raised at the Jind rally on October 2, 2024, was the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana. A decision was taken regarding this and I am leaving BJP on the same issue."

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has taunted Singh over his resignation. "They go from door to door and change their prayers. People themselves do not change, God changes," he tweeted.

Earlier, Chautala, who visited Jind on Saturday, said, "Except Birendra Singh, there is no leader in the entire country who gives one date after other like the dialogues of film actor Sunny Deol. In the last one year, he has been giving threats to leave the party but could not take a decision. He has been continuously threatening for the last one year that if JJP-BJP alliance continues, he will leave the party. Till now he has not quit. Chaudhary Birendra Singh has also been giving ultimatums".

According to sources, BJP was not considering about fielding Singh from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. After which, there was a speculation that Chaudhary Birendra Singh could return to Congress along with his son.

Now that Singh has joined Congress today, he is likely to contest on a Congress ticket from Hisar since the party does not have any strong candidate for this seat. During 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary Birendra Singh had left Congress to join BJP.

Chaudhary Birendra Singh has recently expressed his displeasure over BJP's alliance with the JJP and had also reportedly pressurised BJP not to deny ticket to his son in Hisar.