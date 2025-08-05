'Why FSL Report On Probe Over Alleged Audio Clips Of Ex-CM Biren Singh Not Filed': SC Asks Manipur Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent with the government for not bringing on record a fresh forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging the role of former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence, despite its directions.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench cited the previous order of the apex court in the matter. "What happened to the forensic report? That should have come at least. This order was passed in May 2025”, the bench asked the state government.

The bench pointed out that three months have passed since the last order but the forensic report is not before it. “By now, the forensic report laboratory must have given you a report. At least tell us whether the report has come or it's still in the pipeline”, said the bench. The state government counsel contended before the bench that the FSL report has not come. “How long does it take FSL to give a definite report on the analysis of the voice? We will pass it over. This can't go endlessly…”, queried the bench. The matter could not reach the hearing again during the day.

On May 5, the Supreme Court examined a forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging role of former Manipur chief minister in the ethnic violence and asked the solicitor general Tushar Mehta to take fresh instructions on filing a fresh report after re-examination.

Mehta, representing the state government, contended that the FSL report has been filed and “we need a month to probe it”. Mehta said that the matter can be taken up by the Manipur High Court now as “peace is prevailing now and the probe can go on”. The bench opened the sealed cover report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) submitted by Mehta and asked him to seek instruction from the officers with regard to investigation in the matter.

The CJI said, “Let us keep the petitioners aside and if something wrong has been done then let us look into it rather than protecting anyone…”.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), contended that the probe pertains to the former chief minister and it should be fair. The bench said now, “we have the President Rule there”, and it should not be a problem.

The CJI examined the report and told Mehta that he will have to speak to the officers about it. “The solicitor general to take fresh instructions on filing a fresh report after re-examination. Let it be relisted in the week commencing July 21, 2025," the bench ordered.

On April 17, the central government had informed the Supreme Court that a forensic report regarding the authenticity of leaked audio clips, in connection with the allegation regarding the role of former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence in the state, was ready and would be filed shortly in a sealed cover. On February 9, Singh resigned as the chief minister of Manipur. His resignation came against the backdrop of rumblings within the state BJP and also increasing demand for a change of leadership.