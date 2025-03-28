Why Friday Namaz Prohibited On Roads, Rooftops In Uttar Pradesh? Police Clarify

Sambhal: Uttar Pradesh administration has prohibited offering namaz on roads and rooftops on the occasion of Eid and 'Alvida Jumma' (prayers on the last Friday before Eid) in many districts, including Sambhal, Lucknow and Aligarh.

In Sambhal, Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq slammed the government's decision. However, police have come up with a clarification for taking such a move.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sambhal Shrish Chandra said crowds gathering on rooftops can lead to accidents so such gatherings have been discouraged.

At a peace committee meeting with members of all communities in Sambhal Sadar Kotwali on Tuesday, some people had asked whether namaz can be offered in a non traditional manner on rooftops of surrounding areas. To which, ASP Shrish Chandra and SDM Dr Vandana Mishra clarified that namaz cannot be allowed on rooftops due to safety concerns and on roads due to potential traffic disruptions. He clarified that there is a possibility of accidents if namaz is offered on rooftops or roads.

On Thursday, Sambhal ASP Chandra said preparations have been completed for the last Friday of Ramzan prayers and adequate police personnel have been deployed under the sector zones.

Responding to MP Ziaur Rahman Barq's threat of moving high court regarding administration's namaz directive, the ASP said there is no restriction anywhere on offering namaz traditionally. "Everyone will offer namaz, nobody is being stopped. Those who unnecessarily gather on rooftops will be stopped to avoid accident," he said adding, namaz will be conducted only inside mosques and Eidgah.

In a similar way in Aligarh, the 'Alvida Jumma' and Eid namaz will not be offered on the roads. The district administration has stated that namaz will be offered twice at 7 am and 7:45 am inside the historic Eidgah of Aligarh. No permission has been granted for offering 'Alvida Jumma' namaz in the open.