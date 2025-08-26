Why Do Tractor-trolleys Carry Passengers Despite Ban In Uttar Pradesh?

Kasganj: The tragic death of 11 devotees in Monday's accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has highlighted the lapses in enforcement of the ban on passenger travel on tractor-trolleys despite official ban on papers.

At least 11 devotees from Kasganj died while several others were injured after a container truck rammed a tractor trolley-from behind on National Highway-34 on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border during the early hours of Monday. The devotees were traveling from Kasganj's Rafatpur village towards Jaharpaar in Rajasthan Gogaji for a pilgrimage when the mishap took place.

Women mourn the loss of lives in tractor-trolley accident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Monday's accident has raised questions on the implementation of the ban on passenger travel in tractor-trolleys, which are otherwise meant for load carriage purposes. Passenger travel in the tractor-trolleys is also prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act.

In February 2024, at least 23 pilgrims died when a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned into a water body in Kasganj district. Earlier, in 2022, a tractor-trolley overturned in a pond in Itaunja area of capital Lucknow leading to the death of eight women and two children. The periodical accidents have only evoked a knee-jerk reaction from the authorities, which have failed to address the issue in its entirety.

A tractor trolley carrying passengers in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Satya Prakash, a local from the bereaved Rafatpur village blamed the authorities for the lapses in implementation of the ban. “Had the ban been implemented, the devotees would not have lost their lives”. Prakash also demanded fair compensation for the bereaved families.

Kasganj District Magistrate Pranay Singh said the Superintendent of Police will “soon hold a meeting with all the police station heads and impose a strict ban on traveling in tractor-trolleys”. He further informed that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each has been provided to the deceased family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 each to the injured for treatment.

A tractor trolley meets with an accident in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

BJP Yuva Morcha District President Kuldeep Pratihar blamed “lack of awareness” for the non-implementation of the blanket ban on tractor-trolleys for traveling.