'Lotus Ke Aaka POTUS': Lalu Takes Dig At Modi Govt Over US 'Involvement' In Truce With Pakistan

By Dev Raj

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday waded into the complex geopolitics of India and Pakistan, asking about the rationale behind India's decision to go for a ceasefire with Pakistan on Trump's instructions during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, the RJD chief also shared a cartoon showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in the lap of Trump with a lotus flower in the background and several people kneeling before them, and charged "Lotus ke aaka POTUS" (POTUS is the boss of Lotus).

Lotus is the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is at times used as its synonym, while POTUS is an acronym for the President of the United States. The RJD chief sought to know why the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack have not been apprehended yet.

"Why has the government not been able to nab the terrorists who killed the innocent people of our country? Why was the ceasefire done on the instructions of the US President? Who will answer these?" Lalu asked in his post.

The April 22 terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, including one Nepali citizen, were killed. India launched Operation Sindoor offensive against Pakistan on May 7, targeting terrorist launch pads and military installations. Following it, a war-like situation emerged between the two countries until Trump, on May 10, announced that he had 'mediated' a truce between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

With his remarks, the veteran Bihar politician has joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others who have been constantly questioning why the BJP-led central government allowed the US to intervene.

India has officially denied that there was any US mediation in the ceasefire and foreign secretary Vikram Misri made a statement towards this matter last week. Lalu had earlier expressed grief over the terror attack and demanded swift action by the central government to ensure that innocent people are not killed anymore.

However, his latest post could be aimed at putting the BJP, which is a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, in an awkward position in the light of the forthcoming Assembly elections. It could also be an attempt to corner Modi, who is expected to play an important role in the poll campaign in Bihar.