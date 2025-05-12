Troubled Waters: Why Bastar’s Lifeline The Indravati River Is Drying Up And What Is Being Done About It

Jagdalpur: In Bastar, the Indravati River that has been nourishing lands, sustaining forests, and shaping civilizations for generations, is gasping for breath bereft of water. The source of life for farmers and an identity for local communities, the river is in dire straits with water levels plummeting over the past several months. As a result, the fields are parched, crops dying and farmers living every moment with the fear of imminent loss.

Fields Turn Barren

The only means of irrigation water, the drying up of Indravati has left farmers high and dry who are left to watch helplessly as their crops wilt and wither. A farmer from Bastar, Puran Kashyap, says he lost his entire yield this year. “The river became dry and the administration turned a blind eye. Steps could have been taken earlier to put things in the right place and measures adopted to keep water level in tact at least until it was too late,” he said bitterly.

As most of the farmers raised their voices and demanded action from the government, the Chhattisgarh government made a pact with Odisha government to release water from Odisha Hydro Electric Project, located in Khatiguda, Odisha. This move has provided temporary relief and brought some life back to the river. But for the people of Bastar, this stop gap arrangement cannot assure them irrigation water in the coming times.

Demand for Permanent Fixes

Across Bastar, people have started raising voices about a long-term, permanent measure to give them a means of irrigation that can keep their livelihood alive. They have also demanded to revive and preserve the Indravati river with the first priority being building barrages — small dams that can store water at Matnar, Deurgaon, Nagarnar, and Bhond. These structures, locals believe, can help keep the water flow in the river in tact and reduce dependency on emergency water releases from Odisha.

“The government must see to it that the water level does not fall to dangerous levels again,” said Kashyap. “We need storage systems and not some last minute arrangements which are temporary.”

Troubled Waters: Why Bastar’s Lifeline The Indravati River Is Drying Up And What Is Being Done About It (ETV Bharat)

Activists Call for Broader Action

Kishor Parekh, a leading voice in the Indravati Bachao Andolan, believes building barrages is not the solution. That is just a part of it. Calling for a holistic water management plan, he says., "It is pertinent that the inefficient old structures (like small anicuts) that trap silt are dismantled. Because, here large scale sand deposits encourage illegal sand mining. We need to do massive tree plantation along the riverbanks to prevent soil erosion and restore groundwater balance," he asserts. "Besides community should participate in protecting the river and its ecosystem. The Water Resources, Forest, and Mining departments must join hands and act fast," he adds.

The Borewell Crisis

Geologist Amitanshu Jha who has been studying the region’s water patterns, points to the overuse of borewells. Thousands of unregulated borewells drilled across Bastar, sucking groundwater at unsustainable levels has contributed to the receding river, he states.

“Earlier, rivers used to recharge groundwater. Today, it is the other way round, the reverse is happening. Much of the water is flowing underground instead of into rivers,” Jha warned. He suggests that the government must have strict limits on borewell digging. Moreover, rainwater harvesting and building a mix of large and small dams to reverse the trend, should be immediate priority, he adds.

Why Indravati Matters

Not only geographically, Bastar is emotionally tugged to the Indravati. From the forests of Bijapur to the rice fields of Dantewada, thousands of people depend on the river water. Villages like Jagdalpur, Bhairamgarh, and Barsur have depended on it since generations. "People here equate the Indravati river with their mother,” says senior journalist Avinash Prasad. “It keeps life going - for people and forests. It quenches the thirst of thousands, and keeps an entire region ticking. Losing a river will be a heavy loss. I am afraid, it would mean losing the essence of Bastar itself.”

What Does Administration Say

Acknowledging the urgency, Bastar Collector Harish S said the government has made announcement about the construction of two new barrages on the Indravati in the current budget. The administration is also paying attention to have a permanent solution for making effective the Jora Nala, a local tributary that affects water flow in the region.

“This is not the first time that there is a crisis in the river. A similar situation had occurred five years ago. But this time, we are committed to coming up with a long-term planning and solution,” he assures.

Experts, activists, and citizens believe that Indravati River needs a permanent fix as many lives depend on it. Sustained attention, coordinated action, and political will are the three basic elements than can bring in a change, opine most people who are either at the receiving end or have seen the gradual drying up of the lifeline.