The Holy City Has Got Another Identity Tag – Benaras Langdas, a Variety of Mangoes Set to Capture London, Dubai

Varanasi: The spiritual capital of India – Banaras has got another identity tag in recent times- the Baranasi Langdas – a variety of mango that is making a splash the world over. The story goes that Akbar Allahabadi in his love for mangoes is said to have written that one who comes with a gift of mango will forever be in his mind whenever mangoes are mentioned.

Along with such folklore starts the discussion over mangoes that veer around the Langdas of Banaras – its speciality being the complete and unique taste, different from other mangoes. The Benaras langdas have not only stirred the domestic market but, have registered a sharp spike in the international arena.

Langda mango has reached the US, the UK and Dubai. From just 2.5 tonnes in 2022-23, the export rose to 10 tonnes in 2023-24. This season, about 20 tons of langda will head for London and Dubai in June. With the beginning of April, different varieties of mangoes are seen in the market. These include Kesari of Gujarat, Pairi of South India, Hapus of Maharashtra, Malda of West Bengal and Langda of Banaras. But among all these, Langda of Banaras is everyone's favourite.

A man showing Banarasi Langda Mangoes (ETV Bharat)

The story of its name and identity is amazing too. People are not only impressed by its taste but are also eager to know its story. There are many stories behind the origin of the Langda mango.

Popular folklore over Langdas:

According to one, during the reign of Kashi Naresh Prabhu Narayan Singh Bahadur, the King of Benaras, about 300 years ago, there used to be a Shiva temple. One day, Sadhu Maharaj arrived with two saplings and planted them in the temple premises. When the saplings matured and started bearing fruit, the Sadhu plucked the first mango and offered it at the feet of Lord Shiva.

Every day, during the mango season, he would offer a fruit to Shiva. Later, he would offer the fruit as part of the temple’s prasad but burn the seed so that it could not go to anyone else. It is said that one day the sadhu gave the responsibility of the trees to the priest of the temple and left. Before leaving, he told the priest that it would be his responsibility to arrange the offerings to Lord Bholenath (Shiva) and ensure that the mango seeds did not fall into anyone’s hands.

The priest of the temple followed his advice and offered ‘bhog’ to Lord Shiva, but this mango was so delicious that after getting it in the prasad, the devotees started discussing it. The King of Kashi heard about it.

King Kashi Naresh went to meet the temple priest one day, where he tasted mango in the form of Lord Bholenath's prasad, and he asked the priest for a mango graft so that he could plant it in his garden. But remembering the words of the saint, the priest refused to give him the mango graft and said that when Lord Shiva wishes, he will give this plant to someone else.

It is said that the next day Lord Shiva came in the dream of the priest and allowed him to give the graft of the mango tree to Kashi Naresh, after which the temple priest reached the court of Kashi Naresh and handed over the mango graft to him. Kashi Naresh planted mango trees all around in his garden and gradually the mango species became widespread.

How did the name Langda come:

The priest who was given the responsibility of taking care of the mango trees after the saint was handicapped in his legs. Therefore, people knew him as Langda Pujari. Since, he used to take care of the mangoes, hence it got the name Langda. Banaras produces 4500 tonnes of Langda mango in plantations of over 250 hectares. More than 250 farmers are engaged in its production.

In 2023, the government ensured that the Langda mango got the GI tag. Subhash Kumar, District Horticulture Officer of Varanasi, says that the productivity of Langda mango has increased every successive year. However, the number of trees is definitely decreasing with time, but farmers are showing their interest in the productivity of mangoes, as a result of which production is increasing every season.

Banaras is growing varieties such as fazli, dussehri, Amrapali and chausa spread over 1000 hectres of mango plantations. Malda in West Bengal, described as the mango capital of India has some comparisons to Benaras langads. Malda this season is all set to send its produce to Japan as the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Malda district administration have initiated efforts to export 1,000 tonnes of mangoes. To discuss the export strategy, a meeting was held recently at a hotel in Malda, attended by farmers, exporters and key officials.