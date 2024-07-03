Why Assam Reels Under Floods?

Hyderabad/ Kaziranga: Assam has been experiencing devastating floods since 1950s with at least half of the districts getting severely hit.

It has been found that nearly 40 per cent of the total area of the state is flood-prone. Major deluges were recorded in 1954, 1962, 1972, 1977, 1984, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2012, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Flood Situation Persisting In Kaziranga National Park:

A total of 187 out of the 233 forest camps are reeling under floodwater. These includes 28 of the 34 forest camps in Agaratali forest area, 52 out of 58 forest camps in Kohora forest area, 37 out of 39 forest camps in Bagori forest area, 13 out of 25 forest camps in Burhapahar forest area and 7 out of 9 forest camps in Bokakhat.

Nine forest camps have been evacuated. So far, two forest camps have been relocated in Agaratali, two in Kahara, three in Bokakhat, one each in Bishwanath and Nagaon. Wildlife including rhinos, elephants, tigers, buffaloes and deer are fleeing to the southern Karbi Hills of the park for shelter amid the rising water levels. The forest department said 24 animals were rescued while four deer died in the floods.